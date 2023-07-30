July 31, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Luxury Real Estate News Website The Dirt Is No More

Photo: Official

The Dirt Team Will Continue Reporting At Sister Site

Without warning, The Dirt.com, a luxury real estate news website, ceased publication at 7:52 a.m. The news was announced through their email list and on their Instagram stories. The story was posted right after a series of three stories about luxury properties for sale. The latest post on the Instagram page was from yesterday. 

The Instagram story said, “Dear readers and subscribers,

We’re moving! It’s with mixed emotions that the editors of DIRT announce a new chapter. Beginning in August, real estate coverage and newsletters from the team that brought you Dirt.com will be brought to you by Robb Report, our current sister publication.

DIRT sincerely thanks the loyal readers and newsletter subscribers for their tips, dedication, and sublime commentary. We hope you’ll accompany us on this exciting new journey as we continue to discuss real estate doings of the rich and famous, in addition to expanding Robb Report’s coverage of historic and extraordinary homes from around the world.”

Links to the current stories in their Instagram stories and any other links are no longer active and default to an error page on the Robb Report site.

in News, Real Estate
