July 27, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Ten Westside Restaurants Designated As Michelin Bib Gourmand for 2023

Photo: Instagram: @Father's Office

Restaurants Noted as Establishments Serving Good Food at Moderate Prices

By Dolores Quintana

Michelin held its prestigious ceremony to award restaurants all over the state of California. During the ceremony, it was revealed that six eateries received one Michelin Star for the first time. Michelin Guide Inspectors awarded four new Green Stars, bringing the state total to 15. 87 total restaurants in California earned Michelin Stars – six with three Stars Selection comprising 614 restaurants and 61 types of cuisine.

Among the restaurants on the Westside who retained their Bib Gourmand status or were awarded the distinction for the first time are:

Son of A Gun in Beverly Grove
Kazan in Beverly Hills
Jon & Vinnys in Brentwood, Fairfax, and Slauson 
Pizzana in Brentwood and West Hollywood 
Father’s Office in Culver City and Santa Monica
Cobi’s in Santa Monica
Colapasta in Santa Monica
Tumbi in Santa Monica
Chulita in Venice
Bee Taqueria in West Adams

If you want to try one or more of these restaurants, and who wouldn’t, you can check out the list and other Bib Gourmand designated restaurants at Michelin.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Best Bet Pizzeria: Chef Jason Neroni’s Most Personal Restaurant Now Open

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

Culver City’s Newest Pizzeria Has Many Delights To Show You By Dolores Quintana After three long years and one pop-up,...
Dining, Food & Drink, Local Business, Local Business Spotlight, Video

Iconic Cheese Store of Beverly Hills Relocates After 50 Years

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

Big news in the LA food world! The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, an LA institution and one of the...
News

UPS and the Teamsters Have Reached a Tentative Agreement To Prevent A Strike

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

Agreement Comes With Wage Increases, Full-Time Jobs, and Workplace Protections By Dolores Quintana In a welcome development, the Teamsters have...

Photo: IMDB
News, Upbeat Beat

The Academy Museum To Screen Six Films With Makeup Effects By Master Dick Smith

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

Films Like The Hunger, The Exorcist, Altered States, and Amadeus Will Be Shown The Academy Museum in West Los Angeles...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Honoring Our Armed Forces Members: PACT Act Celebrates One Year of Support for Veterans

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

Over $1.4 Billion in Benefits Delivered Through PACT Act Expanding VA Services By Dolores Quintana One year ago, a significant...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Melodic Nights Await: Culver City’s Summer Sunset Music Series Lights Up Downtown

July 25, 2023

Read more
July 25, 2023

Free Family-Friendly Concerts Every Thursday Evening from July 27th to August 31st  By Dolores Quintana The vibrant spirit of summer...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Heroes with Hooves: Goats Lead the Charge in Wildfire Defense

July 25, 2023

Read more
July 25, 2023

Adorable and Effective – How Goats are Keeping Our City Safe from Brush Fires By Dolores Quintana Culver City takes...

Photo: Facebook
News

Metro Los Angeles State of Agency Address Highlights for a Comprehensive Transit System

July 25, 2023

Read more
July 25, 2023

Other Improvements Include Crime Reduction, Visible Presence of Staff, and Vinyl Seats  By Dolores Quintana During the Metro Los Angeles...

Photo: Official
News

Trader Joe’s Issues Voluntary Recall of Popular Cookies Because Batches May Contain Rocks

July 24, 2023

Read more
July 24, 2023

Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies Are Affected By Dolores Quintana Trader Joe’s, the popular grocery...

Photo: Facebook
News

CCPD Bike Patrol Nabs Mail Theft Suspect with 37 Stolen Cards near McManus Park

July 24, 2023

Read more
July 24, 2023

Culver City Special Enforcement Team’s Swift Action Results in Arrest By Dolores Quintana On July 20, the Culver City Police...

Photo: Facebook
News

Fugitive Wanted for Child Sexual Assault In Pennsylvania Arrested By CCPD Officers

July 24, 2023

Read more
July 24, 2023

Unhoused Subject Apprehended in Downtown Culver City By Dolores Quintana Culver City Police Department (CCPD) Officers made a significant arrest...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Metropolitan Water District Launches Turf Replacement Program for Sustainable Landscaping

July 23, 2023

Read more
July 23, 2023

Program Offers Rebates and Promotes Water Conservation and Organic Alternatives  By Dolores Quintana The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Real Estate Developer Gets Six-Year Sentence for Bribing LA Councilman in Corruption Scandal

July 23, 2023

Read more
July 23, 2023

David Lee Was Also Fined $750,000, and His Company Was Fined $1.5 Million By Dolores Quintana Dae Yong Lee, also...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

LA County Seeks Public Input on Proposed Oil Field Regulations From the Culver City Community

July 23, 2023

Read more
July 23, 2023

Public Hearing and Review Period Announced for Amendments to Inglewood Oil Field Rule By Dolores Quintana In an effort to...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA County Public Health Urges Caution As Covid Cases Jump 32 Percent This Week

July 21, 2023

Read more
July 21, 2023

Increase Likely Related To Fourth of July Activities and Heat As People Stay Indoors By Dolores Quintana Recent Public Health...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR