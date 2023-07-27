Ten Westside Restaurants Designated As Michelin Bib Gourmand for 2023

Restaurants Noted as Establishments Serving Good Food at Moderate Prices

By Dolores Quintana

Michelin held its prestigious ceremony to award restaurants all over the state of California. During the ceremony, it was revealed that six eateries received one Michelin Star for the first time. Michelin Guide Inspectors awarded four new Green Stars, bringing the state total to 15. 87 total restaurants in California earned Michelin Stars – six with three Stars Selection comprising 614 restaurants and 61 types of cuisine.

Among the restaurants on the Westside who retained their Bib Gourmand status or were awarded the distinction for the first time are:

Son of A Gun in Beverly Grove

Kazan in Beverly Hills

Jon & Vinnys in Brentwood, Fairfax, and Slauson

Pizzana in Brentwood and West Hollywood

Father’s Office in Culver City and Santa Monica

Cobi’s in Santa Monica

Colapasta in Santa Monica

Tumbi in Santa Monica

Chulita in Venice

Bee Taqueria in West Adams

If you want to try one or more of these restaurants, and who wouldn’t, you can check out the list and other Bib Gourmand designated restaurants at Michelin.