Ten Westside Restaurants Designated As Michelin Bib Gourmand for 2023

Restaurants Noted as Establishments Serving Good Food at Moderate Prices
By Dolores Quintana
Michelin held its prestigious ceremony to award restaurants all over the state of California. During the ceremony, it was revealed that six eateries received one Michelin Star for the first time. Michelin Guide Inspectors awarded four new Green Stars, bringing the state total to 15. 87 total restaurants in California earned Michelin Stars – six with three Stars Selection comprising 614 restaurants and 61 types of cuisine.
Among the restaurants on the Westside who retained their Bib Gourmand status or were awarded the distinction for the first time are:
Son of A Gun in Beverly Grove
Kazan in Beverly Hills
Jon & Vinnys in Brentwood, Fairfax, and Slauson
Pizzana in Brentwood and West Hollywood
Father’s Office in Culver City and Santa Monica
Cobi’s in Santa Monica
Colapasta in Santa Monica
Tumbi in Santa Monica
Chulita in Venice
Bee Taqueria in West Adams
If you want to try one or more of these restaurants, and who wouldn’t, you can check out the list and other Bib Gourmand designated restaurants at Michelin.