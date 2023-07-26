Big news in the LA food world! The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, an LA institution and one of the most historic cheese stores in the country, has officially relocated and expanded to a new, 5,000+ square-foot space just a few blocks away at 9705 Santa Monica Blvd after 50 years at its original Beverly Drive location.
Iconic Cheese Store of Beverly Hills Relocates After 50 Years
(Video) H Savinar Luggage Provides Suitcases and Luggage Repairs
July 26, 2023 Staff Report
Since 1916, H Savinar Luggage has sold travel accessories, luggage, suitcases and repairs. @culvercitywlanews H Savinar Luggage Provides Suitcases and...
Chef Jason Neroni’s Newest Restaurant, Best Bet, Is Now Open In Culver City
July 20, 2023 Dolores Quintana
The Owner of The Rose Venice’s News Pizzeria Has Many Delights For The Westside By Dolores Quintana After a long...
In-N-Out Bans Mask Usage For Employees In Five States Unless They Have a Doctor’s Note
July 20, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Employers Cannot Ban Mask Usage In California, Which Is The Chain’s Home State By Dolores Quintana On Tuesday, July 18,...
Taste the Handmade Goodness: Bing Bing Baby’s Unique Ice Cream Pops Up at Citizen Public Market
July 19, 2023 Staff Report
Experience Shaved, Not Churned, Frozen Treats in Culver City for Two Weekends Only You can beat the heat this weekend...
Surf, Share, and Shred With Body Positive LGBTQ Dream Team Society
July 19, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Dream Team Society is working towards a more inclusive environment in the water & on the sands for LGBTQ+ surfers...
(Video) Unite Here Local 11 Picket Line At The Fairmont Miramar In Santa Monica Fourth Of July Weekend
July 19, 2023 Staff Report
Hotel workers went on strike seeking a fair wage. @culvercitywlanews Unite Here Local 11 Picket Line At The Fairmont Miramar...
Brandoni Pepperoni Is Heading To Santa Monica For Pop-Up At Offhand Wine Bar
The LA “Wizard of ‘Za” Will Bring an Exciting Selection of Pies and Side Dishes By Dolores Quintana Brandon Grey’s...
Arth Bar + Kitchen Introduces Exciting Bollywood Brunch Celebration in Culver City
Handcrafted Cocktails, Lively Music Await at the Vibrant Indian Eatery’s Brunch Event By Dolores Quintana Arth Bar + Kitchen, a...
(Video) Levain Bakery Spokesperson Jane Talks About The First West Coast Location
July 13, 2023 Staff Report
The line on the first day was three hours long and wrapped around the block. The Bakery loves Los Angeles....
Michelin Awards Four Restaurants In Los Angeles With The Bib Gourmand Designation
Cobi’s In Santa Monica Is One of the Restaurants New To Bib Gourmand List By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Guide...
(Video) Former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Introduces LA Supervisor Kathryn Barger At The Bizzy Awards
July 11, 2023 Staff Report
During the awards, the former mayor talked about how long he had known and worked with Kathryn Barger. @culvercitywlanews Former...
Chef David Chang’s New Food Show Secret Chef Will Delight Audiences with Unconventional Twists
Meet Jazmin Tyler, A Home Cook Ready to Shake Up the Culinary World in the Show’s First Season By Dolores...
Unwind and Savor the Savings: 33 Taps Happy Hour Delights in Culver City
Two Happy Hours Offer Discounted Food and Drinks By Dolores Quintana 33 Taps in Culver City is now offering a...
Erewhon Unveils A Regenerative Organic Honey Blueberry Lavender Shake, a Dairy Delight to Savor
Indulge in the A2 Dairy Shake, Crafted with Alexandre Family Farm’s Finest Ingredients By Dolores Quintana Erewhon, the popular health...
(Video) Interview With Santa Monica City Council Member Caroline Torosis At The UNITE Here 11 Picket Line.
July 5, 2023 Staff Report
UNITE Here Local 11 called a hotel workers’ strike on July 2 after the hotel owners refused to sign a...
