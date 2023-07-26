July 26, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Iconic Cheese Store of Beverly Hills Relocates After 50 Years

Big news in the LA food world! The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, an LA institution and one of the most historic cheese stores in the country, has officially relocated and expanded to a new, 5,000+ square-foot space just a few blocks away at 9705 Santa Monica Blvd after 50 years at its original Beverly Drive location.

in Dining, Food & Drink, Local Business, Local Business Spotlight, Video
upbeat, Video

(Video) H Savinar Luggage Provides Suitcases and Luggage Repairs

July 26, 2023

July 26, 2023

Since 1916, H Savinar Luggage has sold travel accessories, luggage, suitcases and repairs. @culvercitywlanews H Savinar Luggage Provides Suitcases and...

Photo: Instagram: @jason_neroni
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Jason Neroni’s Newest Restaurant, Best Bet, Is Now Open In Culver City

July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023

The Owner of The Rose Venice’s News Pizzeria Has Many Delights For The Westside  By Dolores Quintana After a long...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

In-N-Out Bans Mask Usage For Employees In Five States Unless They Have a Doctor’s Note

July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023

Employers Cannot Ban Mask Usage In California, Which Is The Chain’s Home State By Dolores Quintana On Tuesday, July 18,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Taste the Handmade Goodness: Bing Bing Baby’s Unique Ice Cream Pops Up at Citizen Public Market

July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023

Experience Shaved, Not Churned, Frozen Treats in Culver City for Two Weekends Only You can beat the heat this weekend...
Culture, LGBTQ, Society, Video, Wellness

Surf, Share, and Shred With Body Positive LGBTQ Dream Team Society

July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023

Dream Team Society is working towards a more inclusive environment in the water & on the sands for LGBTQ+ surfers...
News, Video

(Video) Unite Here Local 11 Picket Line At The Fairmont Miramar In Santa Monica Fourth Of July Weekend

July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023

Hotel workers went on strike seeking a fair wage. @culvercitywlanews Unite Here Local 11 Picket Line At The Fairmont Miramar...

Photo: Instagram: @la_brandoni-pepperoni
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brandoni Pepperoni Is Heading To Santa Monica For Pop-Up At Offhand Wine Bar

July 13, 2023

July 13, 2023

The LA “Wizard of ‘Za” Will Bring an Exciting Selection of Pies and Side Dishes   By Dolores Quintana Brandon Grey’s...

Photo: Tonelson
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Arth Bar + Kitchen Introduces Exciting Bollywood Brunch Celebration in Culver City

July 13, 2023

July 13, 2023

Handcrafted Cocktails, Lively Music Await at the Vibrant Indian Eatery’s Brunch Event By Dolores Quintana Arth Bar + Kitchen, a...
News, Video

(Video) Levain Bakery Spokesperson Jane Talks About The First West Coast Location

July 13, 2023

July 13, 2023

The line on the first day was three hours long and wrapped around the block. The Bakery loves Los Angeles....

Photo: Katrina Frederick
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michelin Awards Four Restaurants In Los Angeles With The Bib Gourmand Designation

July 13, 2023

July 13, 2023

Cobi’s In Santa Monica Is One of the Restaurants New To Bib Gourmand List By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Guide...
News, Video

(Video) Former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Introduces LA Supervisor Kathryn Barger At The Bizzy Awards

July 11, 2023

July 11, 2023

During the awards, the former mayor talked about how long he had known and worked with Kathryn Barger. @culvercitywlanews Former...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef David Chang’s New Food Show Secret Chef Will Delight Audiences with Unconventional Twists

July 6, 2023

July 6, 2023

Meet Jazmin Tyler, A Home Cook Ready to Shake Up the Culinary World in the Show’s First Season  By Dolores...

Photo: Instagram: @33Taps
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Unwind and Savor the Savings: 33 Taps Happy Hour Delights in Culver City

July 6, 2023

July 6, 2023

Two Happy Hours Offer Discounted Food and Drinks By Dolores Quintana 33 Taps in Culver City is now offering a...

Photo: Instagram @alecicecream
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Erewhon Unveils A Regenerative Organic Honey Blueberry Lavender Shake, a Dairy Delight to Savor

July 6, 2023

July 6, 2023

Indulge in the A2 Dairy Shake, Crafted with Alexandre Family Farm’s Finest Ingredients By Dolores Quintana Erewhon, the popular health...
News, Video

(Video) Interview With Santa Monica City Council Member Caroline Torosis At The UNITE Here 11 Picket Line.

July 5, 2023

July 5, 2023

UNITE Here Local 11 called a hotel workers’ strike on July 2 after the hotel owners refused to sign a...

