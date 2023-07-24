Trader Joe’s Issues Voluntary Recall of Popular Cookies Because Batches May Contain Rocks

Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies Are Affected

By Dolores Quintana

Trader Joe’s, the popular grocery chain, has voluntarily recalled two of its cookie products, Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, over potential contamination issues. These product suppliers have alerted the company that certain batches may contain rocks. If you have any questions, please contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time or send an email to the company.

The affected products have the following SELL BY date codes:

Almond Windmill Cookies: SELL BY 10/19/23 through 10/21/23

Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: SELL BY 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

All of the potentially affected product on Trader Joe’s shelves has been removed from store shelves and will be destroyed. The press release from the company stated, “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

To safeguard consumer health, the company advises customers who have purchased or received any of the affected cookies not to consume them. Instead, they should either dispose of the products properly or return them to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.