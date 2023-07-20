July 20, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

In-N-Out Bans Mask Usage For Employees In Five States Unless They Have a Doctor’s Note

Photo: Facebook

Employers Cannot Ban Mask Usage In California, Which Is The Chain’s Home State

By Dolores Quintana

On Tuesday, July 18, an email from In-N-Out Corporation banning masks for employees in their restaurants and support facilities was leaked on social media sites. The only exceptions were employees who had a note from a doctor stating that they had a health condition that required mask usage or if their job required masking. 

Of the seven states where In-N-Out operates, these new masking rules apply to employees in five states, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. In the company’s home state, the chain was founded in Baldwin Park, California, and Oregon; there are laws that prevent companies from banning employee mask usage. 

California’s law states, “Finally, no person can be prevented from wearing a mask as a condition of participation in an activity or entry into a venue or business (including schools or childcare), unless wearing a mask would pose a safety hazard.”

The email states that the new “mask guidelines” stress the importance of customer service and the ability to show our Associates’ smiles and other facial features while considering the health and well-being of all individuals.” The other statement is that “We believe this policy will also help to promote clear and effective communication both with our Customers and among our Associates.” 

These guidelines would require employees with a medical note to wear a “company-provided N-95 mask.” Otherwise, employees with medical conditions would have to have a note specifying they can wear a different mask. The company does not believe that communication would be hampered or that there is a need to see the employee’s faces when they work in the areas of the company where masking and protective gear is required. 

The memo does note that it is not necessary for the medical notes to give specifics about the medical condition or diagnosis but that it must give a clear reason for the exemption. They promise that the contents of such notes would be held in strict confidence according to medical privacy laws. In-N-Out press representatives have not responded to media outlets’ requests for comment, but their customer service representatives have verified the validity of the email memo. In 2021, In-N-Out clashed with the California government over enforcing restaurant vaccine mandates.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Taste the Handmade Goodness: Bing Bing Baby’s Unique Ice Cream Pops Up at Citizen Public Market

July 19, 2023

Read more
July 19, 2023

Experience Shaved, Not Churned, Frozen Treats in Culver City for Two Weekends Only You can beat the heat this weekend...
News

STATE WIDE NEIGHBORS RALLYING AGAINST HIGH DENSITY HOUSING BILLS ZOOM MEETINGS

July 19, 2023

Read more
July 19, 2023

By Joan Davidson “Our Neighborhood Voices is organizing a series of statewide Zoom meetings to address California’s high density housing bills....

Photo: Official
Film, Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Film Review: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

July 19, 2023

Read more
July 19, 2023

FILM REVIEWMISSION IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONERated PG-13163 MinutesReleased July 11th The story in this “Mission: Impossible” chapter, “Dead...
News, Video

(Video) Unite Here Local 11 Picket Line At The Fairmont Miramar In Santa Monica Fourth Of July Weekend

July 19, 2023

Read more
July 19, 2023

Hotel workers went on strike seeking a fair wage. @culvercitywlanews Unite Here Local 11 Picket Line At The Fairmont Miramar...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Join the Culver City Blood Drive and Save Lives at Fire Station 1 on July 20

July 18, 2023

Read more
July 18, 2023

The Rotary Club and Fire Department Partner for Cedars Sinai Blood Drive By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Rotary Club,...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Gears Up for 2028 Olympics With This Exciting Countdown Event

July 18, 2023

Read more
July 18, 2023

Residents Come Together for Fun-filled Family Day and Sharing Memories By Dolores Quintana As the world eagerly anticipates the 2028...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting Opens Doors for Public Input and Engagement

July 18, 2023

Read more
July 18, 2023

City Residents Invited to Participate In-Person or Online In Shaping The Future  By Dolores Quintana The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

California Supreme Court Rules Employers Not Liable for COVID-19 Spread to Household Members

July 18, 2023

Read more
July 18, 2023

Court Decision Aims to Prevent Flood of Litigation, Protecting Businesses From Liability By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous decision, California’s...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Culver City Launches Confidential Hotline to Report Fraud, Waste, and Abuse

July 18, 2023

Read more
July 18, 2023

Partnership with Lighthouse Services, Empowers Community to Safeguard City Resources By Dolores Quintana To maintain transparency and accountability, the City...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA County Judge Grants Preliminary Injunction Temporarily Halting Interviews of Deputies in Gang Investigation

July 18, 2023

Read more
July 18, 2023

Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs’ Lawsuit Results in Pause In Investigation By Dolores Quintana James C. Chalfant, a Los...

Photo: Facebook
News

Officers From The Culver City PD Make Arrests After Hazardous Traffic Stop

July 17, 2023

Read more
July 17, 2023

Individuals Apprehended During the Stop Have Extensive Criminal History By Dolores Quintana Culver City Police Officers conducted a traffic stop...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County Approves Landmark Right to Counsel Ordinance, Ensuring Legal Representation for Tenants Facing Eviction

July 16, 2023

Read more
July 16, 2023

Board of Supervisors Passes Motion to Provide Universal Access to Legal Representation By Dolores Quintana  In a historic vote, the...

Photo: Culver City.org
News, Real Estate

Culver City Unveils Enhanced Higuera Street Bridge, Prioritizing Pedestrians and Cyclists

July 16, 2023

Read more
July 16, 2023

Newly Reconstructed Bridge Features Wider Lanes and Bike Lanes By Dolores Quintana Culver City recently unveiled the newly reconstructed Higuera...

Photo: GPI Companies
News, Real Estate

Construction in Full Swing for Rancho Park’s Overland & Ayres Mixed-Use Development

July 16, 2023

Read more
July 16, 2023

GPI Companies’ Project Transforms Former Westside Pavilion By Dolores Quintana GPI Companies’ new mixed-use development in Rancho Park, known as...

Photo: Facebook
News

SAG AFTRA Calls A Strike, Joining The Writers Guild After Negotiations Fail

July 14, 2023

Read more
July 14, 2023

SAG Actors To Officially Join Picket Lines Starting On Friday at the Studios By Dolores Quintana The film, television, and...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR