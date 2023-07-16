July 17, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Construction in Full Swing for Rancho Park’s Overland & Ayres Mixed-Use Development

Photo: GPI Companies

GPI Companies’ Project Transforms Former Westside Pavilion

By Dolores Quintana

GPI Companies’ new mixed-use development in Rancho Park, known as Overland & Ayres, is taking shape, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The structure is located at 2455 S. Overland Avenue and is being constructed directly south of the former Westside Pavilion Macy’s. Macy’s has already been transformed into a new campus called The West End by GPI. 

The new development will be a six-story building featuring 201 apartments and 6,200 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, which used to be the 1,500-car garage for the Westside Pavilion. 

The design-build team for the project includes MVE + Partners, Cecconi Simone, and Build Group. Renderings portray a contemporary podium-type building that will be a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and eight two-story townhomes facing Ayres Avenue to the south. Amenities include a health club with an outdoor fitness lawn, a podium pool deck, communal workspaces, and an indoor club room.

Groundbreaking for Overland & Ayres took place in Fall 2022, with an anticipated completion date in late 2024. The development marks the final phase of the former Westside Pavilion’s redevelopment, following GPI’s conversion of the Macy’s building and its adjoining parking garage. Hudson Pacific Properties has transformed The main mall building into a Google campus spanning 584,000 square feet.

in News, Real Estate
