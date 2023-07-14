July 14, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

SAG AFTRA Calls A Strike, Joining The Writers Guild After Negotiations Fail

Photo: Facebook

SAG Actors To Officially Join Picket Lines Starting On Friday at the Studios

By Dolores Quintana

The film, television, and streaming contracts between The Screen Actor’s Guild, the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expired on Wednesday night at 11:59 p.m.. without what is known as a “successor agreement” or a contract that could continue the working relationship between the guilds and the producers and studios. 

SAG- AFTRA released a statement that said, “After more than four weeks of bargaining, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — the entity that represents major studios and streamers, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros. Discovery — remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on the key issues that are essential to SAG-AFTRA members.”

The actors will now join the Writers Guild on strike. The Writers Guild strike started two months ago and shows no sign of slowing down. SAG hasn’t gone on strike since 1986, or 37 years, and there hasn’t been a strike with both unions for 63 years.  

Tensions were high since, in the past few days, an anonymous statement allegedly from a studio executive stated, as quoted by Deadline, “The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.” According to Deadline, this was a sentiment voiced by more than one source, and another anonymous “insider” named this tactic “a cruel but necessary evil.”

The next step was for the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee to vote on whether or not they would recommend a strike. They did. The statement was strongly worded, and it said, “In the face of the AMPTP’s intransigence and delay tactics, SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend to the National Board a strike of the Producers-SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Contracts.”

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said, “SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP’s responses to the union’s most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others, completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our National Board. The board will discuss the issue this morning and will make its decision.”

Of course, the SAG National Board had to hold a final vote that would determine if the guild would call a strike after all and abandon negotiations. On Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m., the SAG National Board voted to call a strike.

National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, “The studios and streamers have implemented massive unilateral changes in our industry’s business model while at the same time insisting on keeping our contracts frozen in amber. That’s not how you treat a valued, respected partner and essential contributor. Their refusal to meaningfully engage with our key proposals and the fundamental disrespect shown to our members is what has brought us to this point. The studios and streamers have underestimated our members’ resolve, as they are about to fully discover.”

During the video press conference, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher was openly angered by the actions of the AMPTP. Her words were, “Shame on you.” 

Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland stated that Disney’s “groundbreaking” proposal regarding AI was that they wanted to pay background actors for a day and scan them. Their proposal was that they would then have rights to the actor’s image for eternity and would be able to use their image freely in as many projects as they desired and never have to give them any additional compensation. This was unacceptable to SAG-AFTRA’s leadership. 

In a statement released to Variety, the AMPTP responded and said, “A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life. The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry.”

Duncan Crabtree responded, “If you think this is a historic proposal, think again.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official LAPD
News

LAPD Asks For Public’s Help in Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect In Westchester

July 13, 2023

Read more
July 13, 2023

Detectives Investigate Two Robberies In Westchester, Have Photos of Suspect By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles, Detectives from the Pacific Area...

Photo: Facebook
News

Strong Arm Robbery Occurs at Veterans Memorial Park, Culver City

July 13, 2023

Read more
July 13, 2023

Victim Was Hit Over The Head and Robbed By Two Suspects By Dolores Quintana Culver City Police Department (CCPD) responded...

Photo: Facebook
News

Elderly Victim Robbed in Strong-Arm Robbery Incident, Two Suspects Sought

July 13, 2023

Read more
July 13, 2023

Victim Was an 80-Year-Old Woman Who Was Assaulted  By Dolores Quintana Culver City Police Department (CCPD) responded to a robbery...
News

Your Surprise Guide to Quintessential California Road Trips

July 13, 2023

Read more
July 13, 2023

By Susan Payne If creating memorable travel experiences is on your bucket list for 2023, One California Day, a sustainably...

Photo: Instagram: @la_brandoni-pepperoni
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brandoni Pepperoni Is Heading To Santa Monica For Pop-Up At Offhand Wine Bar

July 13, 2023

Read more
July 13, 2023

The LA “Wizard of ‘Za” Will Bring an Exciting Selection of Pies and Side Dishes   By Dolores Quintana Brandon Grey’s...

Photo: Tonelson
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Arth Bar + Kitchen Introduces Exciting Bollywood Brunch Celebration in Culver City

July 13, 2023

Read more
July 13, 2023

Handcrafted Cocktails, Lively Music Await at the Vibrant Indian Eatery’s Brunch Event By Dolores Quintana Arth Bar + Kitchen, a...
News, Video

(Video) Levain Bakery Spokesperson Jane Talks About The First West Coast Location

July 13, 2023

Read more
July 13, 2023

The line on the first day was three hours long and wrapped around the block. The Bakery loves Los Angeles....

Photo: Katrina Frederick
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michelin Awards Four Restaurants In Los Angeles With The Bib Gourmand Designation

July 13, 2023

Read more
July 13, 2023

Cobi’s In Santa Monica Is One of the Restaurants New To Bib Gourmand List By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Guide...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

‘Watch at Water Garden’ Summer Series Returns with Free Screenings

July 12, 2023

Read more
July 12, 2023

Experience Family-Friendly Films at Santa Monica’s Water Garden By Dolores Quintana Water Garden is thrilled to announce the continuation of...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Enter a World of Magic and Imagination: Culver City Public Theatre Presents ‘The Enchanted Bookshop

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

Experience Free Family-Friendly Theater in Culver City’s Dr. Paul Carlson Park, Until July 30  By Dolores Quintana You and your...
News, Upbeat Beat

Discover Serenity at West LA College: Join the Morning Yoga Session in a Scenic Outdoor Setting

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

Experience Peace and Harmony Amidst Nature at the Wildcat Walkway, Followed by a Campus Tour By Dolores Quintana West LA...
News, Video

(Video) Former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Introduces LA Supervisor Kathryn Barger At The Bizzy Awards

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

During the awards, the former mayor talked about how long he had known and worked with Kathryn Barger. @culvercitywlanews Former...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

PetSmart Settles Lawsuit, Agrees to Pay $1.46 Million for Overcharging Customers

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

Los Angeles County District Attorney Announced Settlement On July 6 By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

West LA Man Sentenced to Prison for $9 Million COVID-19 Loan Fraud

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

The Accused Misappropriated Funds, Faces Lengthy Incarceration By Dolores Quintana Andrew Marnell, a resident of West Los Angeles, has been...

Photo: Official
News

MOVE Culver City Unveils Conceptual Designs for Downtown Corridor Transformation

July 10, 2023

Read more
July 10, 2023

City Council to Review Plans for Sustainable Mobility and Enhanced Public Spaces By Dolores Quintana During its meeting on July...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR