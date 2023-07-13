Strong Arm Robbery Occurs at Veterans Memorial Park, Culver City

Victim Was Hit Over The Head and Robbed By Two Suspects

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City Police Department (CCPD) responded to a robbery incident at Veterans Memorial Park on Overland Ave. At approximately 9:00 am yesterday, CCPD officers arrived at the park following a distress call. The victim recounted that two male Hispanics approached him while seated on a park bench. One of the suspects forcefully snatched the victim’s cell phone from his hand, while the other struck him in the back of the head, causing him to lose consciousness and fall to the ground.

Seizing the opportunity, the suspects stole the victim’s backpack, which contained electronics and personal belongings, before fleeing in the direction of Overland Ave and out of sight.

The Culver City Fire Department swiftly responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. Although the victim sustained serious injuries, they are not considered life-threatening.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202 and reference Report Number: 23-3642.

Suspect Descriptions