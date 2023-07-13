July 14, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAPD Asks For Public’s Help in Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect In Westchester

Photo: Official LAPD

Detectives Investigate Two Robberies In Westchester, Have Photos of Suspect

By Dolores Quintana

Los Angeles, Detectives from the Pacific Area of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) are reaching out to the community for information that could aid in identifying and apprehending a suspect involved in two separate armed robberies.

The initial incident occurred on July 2, 2023, at approximately 9:25 p.m. in a parking lot situated in the 8900 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. The suspect approached the victim, who had entered his vehicle, and requested a cigarette. However, the situation quickly escalated when the suspect brandished a silver semi-automatic handgun, threatening the victim and demanding his belongings. Following compliance, the suspect swiftly fled the scene.

Shortly after, around 9:40 p.m. on the same day, the suspect targeted another victim in a parking lot located in the 5800 block of West Manchester Boulevard. Initially approaching the victim near his vehicle, the suspect once again asked for a cigarette. After briefly departing, the suspect returned and demanded the victim’s property, wielding a silver semi-automatic handgun. 

The suspect then fled the scene in a white 4-door Mercedes Benz or a similar vehicle. The suspect is described as a male Black, estimated to be between 17 and 25 years old. He stands approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. During both robberies, the suspect was observed wearing light blue jeans with a tear on the left knee and white Velcro high-top shoes.

Detectives urge anyone with information pertaining to these crimes to come forward. The LAPD Pacific Area can be contacted with relevant details that may assist in identifying and capturing the suspect.

