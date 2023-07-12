July 12, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

‘Watch at Water Garden’ Summer Series Returns with Free Screenings

Photo: Official

Experience Family-Friendly Films at Santa Monica’s Water Garden

By Dolores Quintana

Water Garden is thrilled to announce the continuation of its popular summer movie series, Watch at Water Garden, featuring two exciting free outdoor screenings. On Thursday, July 20, the delightful film “Sister Act’ will grace the screen, followed by the beloved “Super Mario Bros.” on Thursday, August 17. The family-friendly festivities will take place at Water Garden in Santa Monica, with screenings beginning at 8:00 pm, depending on sunset.

Both of these highly anticipated events are open to the public, offering an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy these beloved films under the stars. RSVPs are required to attend, ensuring a seamless experience for all guests. Please click here to RSVP for ‘Sister Act” on July 20. For “Super Mario Bros.” on August 17, RSVP here.

Guests are welcome to arrive as early as 5:00 pm to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy live music performances tied to each film. Blankets and picnic baskets are encouraged, as Water Garden provides a charming outdoor setting for a cozy movie night. SweetPea Catering will also be present on-site, offering delicious snacks for purchase.

The screenings will be held on The Great Lawn at 1620 26th Street in Santa Monica, CA 90404. Parking information can be found here for convenience.

Water Garden, nestled in the heart of Silicon Beach, is dedicated to providing creative and inspiring environments for entrepreneurial visionaries and the next generation of innovators. Known as the largest sustainable, LEED Gold-EB commercial property in Santa Monica, Water Garden offers unique office spaces and creative environments for leaders in technology, media, finance, and entertainment.

The property extends beyond office spaces, offering indoor and outdoor communal areas, inviting lobbies, roof decks, private patios, a curated collective of amenities, restaurants, and office spaces amidst an exotic lush garden and expansive park space. Water Garden aims to foster creativity, connection, and inspiration within the community.

For more information and updates, follow @watergarden_sm on Instagram or visit the Water Garden website. Embrace the summer spirit and join the Water Garden community for two unforgettable evenings of outdoor movie magic.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Enter a World of Magic and Imagination: Culver City Public Theatre Presents ‘The Enchanted Bookshop

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

Experience Free Family-Friendly Theater in Culver City’s Dr. Paul Carlson Park, Until July 30  By Dolores Quintana You and your...
News, Upbeat Beat

Discover Serenity at West LA College: Join the Morning Yoga Session in a Scenic Outdoor Setting

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

Experience Peace and Harmony Amidst Nature at the Wildcat Walkway, Followed by a Campus Tour By Dolores Quintana West LA...
News, Video

(Video) Former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Introduces LA Supervisor Kathryn Barger At The Bizzy Awards

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

During the awards, the former mayor talked about how long he had known and worked with Kathryn Barger. @culvercitywlanews Former...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

PetSmart Settles Lawsuit, Agrees to Pay $1.46 Million for Overcharging Customers

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

Los Angeles County District Attorney Announced Settlement On July 6 By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

West LA Man Sentenced to Prison for $9 Million COVID-19 Loan Fraud

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

The Accused Misappropriated Funds, Faces Lengthy Incarceration By Dolores Quintana Andrew Marnell, a resident of West Los Angeles, has been...

Photo: Official
News

MOVE Culver City Unveils Conceptual Designs for Downtown Corridor Transformation

July 10, 2023

Read more
July 10, 2023

City Council to Review Plans for Sustainable Mobility and Enhanced Public Spaces By Dolores Quintana During its meeting on July...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Controller’s Report Reveals $72.87 Million in Idle Special Funds

July 10, 2023

Read more
July 10, 2023

Funds Could Be Used To Pay For Housing and Homelessness Services By Dolores Quintana LA City Controller Kenneth Meija’s office...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Palms Neighborhood Experiences Continued Growth as Mixed-Use Developments Expand Along Venice Boulevard

July 9, 2023

Read more
July 9, 2023

The Three Story Mixed-Use Building Will Contain 54 Units and 70 Parking Spaces By Dolores Quintana The vibrant collection of...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Farmers Insurance Joins Allstate and State Farm in Restricting New Homeowner Policies in California

July 9, 2023

Read more
July 9, 2023

Companies Claim Inflation and Extreme Weather Events Are To Blame  By Dolores Quintana Starting on July 3, 2023, Farmers Insurance...

Photo: Facebook
News

California Attorney General Releases 2022 Hate Crime Report, Calls for Action Against Rising Hate Incidents

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

Statistics Shows Increase in Reported Hate Crimes Against LGBTQ Rose 29 Percent By Dolores Quintana California Attorney General Rob Bonta...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

California Highway Patrol’s Independence Day Enforcement Reveals Alarming Consequences of Unsafe Driving

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

Sixty-Eight Lives Lost, Speed and Impaired Driving Highlighted as Major Contributors By Dolores Quintana The aftermath of the California Highway...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Police Department Seeks Public’s Assistance in Identifying Additional Victims of Sexual Assault

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

Detectives Believe Additional Victims Might Have Yet To Come Forward By Dolores Quintana In an effort to identify potential unreported...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef David Chang’s New Food Show Secret Chef Will Delight Audiences with Unconventional Twists

July 6, 2023

Read more
July 6, 2023

Meet Jazmin Tyler, A Home Cook Ready to Shake Up the Culinary World in the Show’s First Season  By Dolores...

Photo: Instagram: @33Taps
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Unwind and Savor the Savings: 33 Taps Happy Hour Delights in Culver City

July 6, 2023

Read more
July 6, 2023

Two Happy Hours Offer Discounted Food and Drinks By Dolores Quintana 33 Taps in Culver City is now offering a...

Photo: Instagram @alecicecream
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Erewhon Unveils A Regenerative Organic Honey Blueberry Lavender Shake, a Dairy Delight to Savor

July 6, 2023

Read more
July 6, 2023

Indulge in the A2 Dairy Shake, Crafted with Alexandre Family Farm’s Finest Ingredients By Dolores Quintana Erewhon, the popular health...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR