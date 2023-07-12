‘Watch at Water Garden’ Summer Series Returns with Free Screenings

Experience Family-Friendly Films at Santa Monica’s Water Garden

By Dolores Quintana

Water Garden is thrilled to announce the continuation of its popular summer movie series, Watch at Water Garden, featuring two exciting free outdoor screenings. On Thursday, July 20, the delightful film “Sister Act’ will grace the screen, followed by the beloved “Super Mario Bros.” on Thursday, August 17. The family-friendly festivities will take place at Water Garden in Santa Monica, with screenings beginning at 8:00 pm, depending on sunset.

Both of these highly anticipated events are open to the public, offering an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy these beloved films under the stars. RSVPs are required to attend, ensuring a seamless experience for all guests. Please click here to RSVP for ‘Sister Act” on July 20. For “Super Mario Bros.” on August 17, RSVP here.

Guests are welcome to arrive as early as 5:00 pm to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy live music performances tied to each film. Blankets and picnic baskets are encouraged, as Water Garden provides a charming outdoor setting for a cozy movie night. SweetPea Catering will also be present on-site, offering delicious snacks for purchase.

The screenings will be held on The Great Lawn at 1620 26th Street in Santa Monica, CA 90404. Parking information can be found here for convenience.

Water Garden, nestled in the heart of Silicon Beach, is dedicated to providing creative and inspiring environments for entrepreneurial visionaries and the next generation of innovators. Known as the largest sustainable, LEED Gold-EB commercial property in Santa Monica, Water Garden offers unique office spaces and creative environments for leaders in technology, media, finance, and entertainment.

The property extends beyond office spaces, offering indoor and outdoor communal areas, inviting lobbies, roof decks, private patios, a curated collective of amenities, restaurants, and office spaces amidst an exotic lush garden and expansive park space. Water Garden aims to foster creativity, connection, and inspiration within the community.

For more information and updates, follow @watergarden_sm on Instagram or visit the Water Garden website. Embrace the summer spirit and join the Water Garden community for two unforgettable evenings of outdoor movie magic.