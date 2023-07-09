July 10, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Farmers Insurance Joins Allstate and State Farm in Restricting New Homeowner Policies in California

Photo: Official

Companies Claim Inflation and Extreme Weather Events Are To Blame 

By Dolores Quintana

Starting on July 3, 2023, Farmers Insurance has joined a growing list of insurance companies that are either limiting new policies or restricting the policies they will write in California, as reported by KTLA.com. As other companies have stated, the reason for the decision is rising inflation and extreme weather events happening more often, which would cause higher business costs for insurance companies. 

A Farmer’s Insurance spokesperson stated, as quoted by KTLA.com, “We are actively collaborating with the California Department of Insurance and other stakeholders to enhance the availability of property insurance in the state. Given the unprecedented inflation, severe weather occurrences, and rising reconstruction costs, we are committed to serving our customers while effectively managing our business.”

Residents who currently have active policies with Farmer’s should not be affected by this change. The limitations will affect anyone seeking to buy a new insurance policy in the state, according to the company’s spokesperson. This move comes after Allstate and State Farm made the decision to refuse to write new insurance policies for all residential and commercial properties in California. 

Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has moved to protect California residents’ insurance coverage multiple times in 2022 during fire season and introduced wildfire safety regulations meant to protect and lower insurance policy costs for Californians. These new coverage policy changes came after Southern California experienced a rainy spring, and the 2022 fire season in California was nowhere near as damaging as previous years. 

Los Angeles and its wilderness areas, like the Santa Monica Mountains, Mandeville Canyon, and the Hollywood Hills, are always under threat from the danger of wildfires, as are the homes that are built in those areas. This is yet another concerning development for people who live in the region as well as homeowners in those areas.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

California Attorney General Releases 2022 Hate Crime Report, Calls for Action Against Rising Hate Incidents

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

Statistics Shows Increase in Reported Hate Crimes Against LGBTQ Rose 29 Percent By Dolores Quintana California Attorney General Rob Bonta...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

California Highway Patrol’s Independence Day Enforcement Reveals Alarming Consequences of Unsafe Driving

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

Sixty-Eight Lives Lost, Speed and Impaired Driving Highlighted as Major Contributors By Dolores Quintana The aftermath of the California Highway...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Police Department Seeks Public’s Assistance in Identifying Additional Victims of Sexual Assault

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

Detectives Believe Additional Victims Might Have Yet To Come Forward By Dolores Quintana In an effort to identify potential unreported...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef David Chang’s New Food Show Secret Chef Will Delight Audiences with Unconventional Twists

July 6, 2023

Read more
July 6, 2023

Meet Jazmin Tyler, A Home Cook Ready to Shake Up the Culinary World in the Show’s First Season  By Dolores...

Photo: Instagram: @33Taps
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Unwind and Savor the Savings: 33 Taps Happy Hour Delights in Culver City

July 6, 2023

Read more
July 6, 2023

Two Happy Hours Offer Discounted Food and Drinks By Dolores Quintana 33 Taps in Culver City is now offering a...

Photo: Instagram @alecicecream
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Erewhon Unveils A Regenerative Organic Honey Blueberry Lavender Shake, a Dairy Delight to Savor

July 6, 2023

Read more
July 6, 2023

Indulge in the A2 Dairy Shake, Crafted with Alexandre Family Farm’s Finest Ingredients By Dolores Quintana Erewhon, the popular health...
News, Video

(Video) Interview With Santa Monica City Council Member Caroline Torosis At The UNITE Here 11 Picket Line.

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

UNITE Here Local 11 called a hotel workers’ strike on July 2 after the hotel owners refused to sign a...

Photo: Official
Film, Life and Arts, News

Film Review: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

FILM REVIEWINDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINYRated PG-13154 MinutesReleased June 30th The director of Indiana Jones and the Dial...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

UNITE Here Local 11 Has Called A Hotel Workers Strike After The Contracts Expired On June 30

July 4, 2023

Read more
July 4, 2023

The Strike Started On July 2, and Picket Lines Will Be Active All Over Town By Dolores Quintana As we...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Celebrates Parks Make Life Better! Month with Movies in the Park

July 4, 2023

Read more
July 4, 2023

Enjoy Outdoor Film Screenings Under the Stars Every Saturday in July By Dolores Quintana July is Parks Make Life Better!...
News

Metro Introduces Fare Capping for TAP Users, Redefining Commuter Savings

July 3, 2023

Read more
July 3, 2023

Unlimited Rides for $5 a Day: Metro’s Fare System Update Simplifies Payments  Exciting news for riders of the Metro! Starting...

Photo: Official
News

LA County Has Issued Warnings About Consuming Seafood, Approaching Marine Mammals

July 1, 2023

Read more
July 1, 2023

Neurotoxin Could Sicken Humans That Eat Seafood, Animals Could Be Dangerous By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County Departments of Beaches...

Photo: Official
News

Unite Here Local 11 Considering A Hotel Strike That Could Start This Weekend

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

Strike Could Affect Hotels All Over Los Angeles and Santa Monica By Dolores Quintana UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Fourth Of July Closures and West Los Angeles Fireworks

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

Culver City Issues Information For The Fourth Of July Holiday By Dolores Quintana In observance of Independence Day, the City...

Photo: Facebook
News

Heat Warning For Los Angeles County In Effect For Holiday Weekend

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

Triple Digit Temperatures Are Expected, So Extra Care Must Be Taken By Dolores Quintana With scorching temperatures forecasted this holiday...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR