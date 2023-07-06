Erewhon Unveils A Regenerative Organic Honey Blueberry Lavender Shake, a Dairy Delight to Savor

Indulge in the A2 Dairy Shake, Crafted with Alexandre Family Farm’s Finest Ingredients

By Dolores Quintana

Erewhon, the popular health food store, unveils its latest collaboration, the Honey Blueberry Lavender Shake. This delectable treat is not only a delight for the taste buds but also carries the distinction of being the first-ever Regenerative Organic A2 Dairy Shake, incorporating ingredients from the renowned Alexandre Family Farm. This new shake will be available for the month of July and complimentary to all members from July 1 to 14th. The shake costs $11.00 each.

The store, known for its commitment to sourcing high-quality, sustainable products, has partnered with Alexandre Family Farm to bring this unique culinary experience to its stores. The Honey Blueberry Lavender Shake combines the goodness of Alexandre Family Farm’s regenerative organic A2 dairy with the delectable flavors of Erewhon’s Honey Blueberry Lavender Ice Cream, resulting in a refreshingly indulgent summertime delight.

Regenerative Organic agriculture is an innovative farming approach that aims to restore and enhance soil health, biodiversity, and local ecosystems. By implementing regenerative practices, Alexandre Family Farm ensures that their cows graze on open pastures, producing nutrient-rich milk with a higher concentration of A2 beta-casein protein.

Erewhon’s Instagram page states, “Savor the flavors of summer with our new delectable Honey Blueberry Lavender Shake by @alecsicecream

Blended with →

〰 Organic Honey Blueberry Lavender Ice Cream l @alecsicecream

〰 Regenerative A2/A2 Milk

〰 Organic Bulgarian Lavender Water

〰 Wild Raw Honey

〰 Organic Blueberries

〰 Organic Banana

〰 Organic Coconut Cream

Why do we LOVE Alec’s?

Alec’s Ice Cream is the creamiest, gut-friendliest ice cream of all time – and the world’s only ice cream made with regenerative-verified ingredients. Available all month and is complimentary for Members from 7/1-7/14.”