Culver City Stands Against Gun Violence: June Proclaimed as Gun Violence Awareness Month

Remembering The Victims and the Urgency of Gun Violence Prevention

By Dolores Quintana

The City of Culver City has taken a stand against gun violence by issuing a Proclamation designating June 2023 as Gun Violence Awareness Month. The proclamation stated the widespread impact of gun violence across various demographics, including age, gender, race, ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, education, national origin, and other distinguishing characteristics.

The press release notes that with an alarming average of 327 people shot every day in the United States, resulting in 117 fatalities, the issue of gun violence demands urgent attention. It is recognized that gun violence contributes to increased fatalities in domestic violence incidents, intentional harm toward others, and suicide attempts. Moreover, it disproportionately affects communities of color and places children and young individuals at higher risk of physical harm and injury.

Gun Violence Awareness Month serves as a solemn tribute to the countless lives tragically cut short by gun violence in the country. It also aims to support and promote initiatives that strive to reduce gun-related crimes across the United States. Recognizing the importance of strengthening gun safety laws at the local, state, and federal levels, the City of Culver City remains committed to protecting its community from the scourge of gun violence. This commitment includes exploring additional measures, such as firearm safety regulations and promoting safe gun storage practices.

In the resolution, the City Council of Culver City calls upon the community to dedicate time during the month of June to remember those Americans whose lives were lost to gun violence and the survivors whose lives have been forever altered. By raising awareness and actively engaging in discussions about gun violence, the community can collectively work towards finding solutions and creating safer environments for all residents.