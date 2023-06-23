June 23, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Votes to Prepare to Launch a CARE Court

Photo: Official: Governor Gavin Newsom

Ahead of Schedule, The Supervisors Vote Four To One To Implement the Program

By Dolores Quintana

Led by Supervisors Janice Hahn and Kathryn Barger, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to direct staff to make necessary preparations for the launch of The Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Court on December 1, 2023. The motion passed with a 4-1 vote, with Supervisors Janice Hahn, Kathryn Barger, Hilda Solis, and Holly Mitchell voting in favor, while Supervisor Lindsey Horvath voted against it. 

Supervisor Horvath said, as quoted by The Los Angeles Times, she was “concerned by the rushed decision to join the program. Without proper investment and clear direction, this system will run the risk of breaking the promises that we have made to L.A. County voters to deliver real, meaningful progress and change.”

CARE Court, an initiative championed by Governor Newsom and recently passed into law by the State Legislature, aims to address the ongoing challenge of providing essential support and care to individuals with severe mental illness. Los Angeles was not among the first cohort, which are Glenn, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Stanislaus, Tuolumne counties, and the City and County of San Francisco. The rest of the counties in California have until December 2024 to implement CARE Courts. 

Several groups oppose the CARE Court, including the ACLU of Southern California, Human Rights Watch, Disability Rights California, Western Center On Law & Poverty, Public Interest Law Project, and Housing California. The California Supreme Court has already rejected a challenge to the law. 

Supervisor Janice Hahn expressed optimism, stating, “For decades, we have struggled to find an effective and compassionate way to assist individuals with severe mental illness. CARE Court could be the missing piece of the puzzle. With our December 1 launch date fast approaching, there is significant work ahead to ensure that CARE Court clients receive the necessary care and support from day one and address their families’ concerns.”

CARE Court will offer early intervention and treatment options to individuals suffering from severe mental health disorders, particularly schizophrenia spectrum and psychotic disorders, who cannot make medical decisions. Family members, behavioral health providers, and first responders with a history of engagement with the individual or other parties specified in the CARE Act may refer an individual with untreated schizophrenia spectrum or other psychotic disorder who meets specific criteria in order to prevent institutionalization and ensure appropriate care.

The Board’s motion, authored by Hahn and Barger, directs the LA County Department of Mental Health to hire additional staff to support the CARE Court program. Leveraging the Board’s emergency authority, which was recently declared due to the homelessness crisis, expedited hiring procedures will be utilized. The motion also instructs County staff to identify suitable properties and facilities, develop a referral system to connect CARE Court clients with substance use treatment, implement a peer supporter program for participants, and provide a progress report within 90 days regarding CARE Court implementation.

Mike Molina, a LA County Commission on Mental Health member, stressed the situation’s urgency: “With December 1 rapidly approaching, we need to take swift action. Emergency appointments, identified treatment facilities, and staff hiring are all critical. We must coordinate closely with the courts and all relevant agencies and develop a comprehensive communications plan to ensure County residents are well-informed about the options and services available through CARE Court. This motion is a significant step towards expediting the work ahead over the next six months.”

Under SB 1338, all California counties must implement CARE Court. Los Angeles County will be among the first counties to establish CARE Court, starting with one courtroom and one judge in the LA County Superior Court Courthouse in Norwalk. 

Governor Newsom’s May Revision to the state budget proposes allocating $15 million to Los Angeles County to implement CARE Court. Additionally, the revision identifies $151 million in ongoing funds to support CARE Courts statewide, although the specific allocation for LA County is yet to be determined.

