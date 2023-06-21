June 22, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Servers File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Joint Venture Restaurant Group

The Suit Alleges That They Did Not Receive Gratuities Due To Them 

By Dolores Quintana

A class action lawsuit has been filed in the Superior Court of Los Angeles against the Joint Venture Restaurant Group, which owns restaurants Jon & Vinny’s, Animal, Son of a Gun, Petit Trois, Helen’s, and Cookbook, alleging that servers were not remitted the proper gratuities in their paychecks by the restaurants and restaurant group. 

The two servers named in the suit as the plaintiffs are Jordan Slaffey and Karla Jobe. Slaffley worked as a server at Jon & Vinny’s Beverly Hills, Slauson, Fairfax, and Brentwood locations. Jobe worked as a server at Jon & Vinny’s Beverly Hills location. The suit states that these plaintiffs have filed the suit on behalf of themselves and any other non-managerial food and beverage employees who worked at any of the restaurant group’s restaurants during the time period when the allegations took place. 

The allegations state that the restaurant group failed to remit gratuities under Labor Code Section 351, which prohibits employers and their agents from sharing in or keeping any portion of a gratuity left for or given to one or more employees by a patron. 

In Joint Venture Restaurant Group’s restaurants, an automatic service fee of 18% is charged to each customer’s bill. According to the lawsuit, they believe it is a reasonable assumption for customers to assume that this service fee is a tip for the servers, and normally, servers get tips that range from 15% to 20%. The lawsuit states, “When customers have paid these 18 percent service charges on Defendant’s bills, it is reasonable for them to have believed they were gratuities to be paid to the service staff, as that is customarily the percentage added as gratuity or tip in the hospitality industry.”

The suit adds, “Customers have paid these 18 percent charges reasonably believing they were to be remitted to the service staff. However, Defendant has not remitted the total proceeds of these gratuities to the nonmanagerial employees who serve the food and beverages at its restaurants. Instead, Defendant has had a policy and practice of retaining for itself a portion of these gratuities and/or using a portion of these gratuities to pay managers or other non-service employees.”

Joint Venture Restaurant Group responded via a statement as quoted by The Los Angeles Times, which said, “Ten years ago, we recognized that the traditional tip model rewarded some employees, but left many employees behind – creating a huge disparity where some employees did very well, and others did not.” The statement adds, “not only unquestionably benefits hourly employees, but it is unquestionably legal, having been vetted by independent leading professionals in the hospitality industry.”

It is the servers’ belief that, therefore, they have not been remitted the full amount of gratuities that they are entitled to by law. Such charges have become customary practices in Southern California, but this is not the first time that the distribution of such service fees has been questioned. As we reported, Ten Five Hospitality which owns Mother Wolf, Ka’teen, Mes Amis, Bar Lis, and the Terrace at the Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel, is under investigation by the Los Angeles City Attorney over a five percent “wellness” fee that employees claim was not distributed to them in violation of a city ordinance.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Art Beyond the Glass XI: Celebrating Bartender Artistry and Philanthropy at Catch One

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

LA’s Premier Cocktail Culture Festival Returns with Charitable Contributions to Outfest By Dolores Quintana Art Beyond the Glass (ABTG) will...

Photo: Instagram: Fathers Office Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Parks BBQ, Father’s Office, and The Hundreds Launch Korean American Lager

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

A Collaborative Brew Celebrating Special Anniversaries, Perfect for Warm Weather By Dolores Quintana In celebrating friendships and special anniversaries, Parks...
Activities, Culture, Food & Drink, Video

High Tea at FIG Brings Elegance and Culinary Delight

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

Travel back in time to the 1800s with FIGs afternoon high tea experience every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, reservations...

Photo: Public Health LA County.gov
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles County Public Health Is Looking For Heart Heroes To Save Lives

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

Heart Heroes Program Seeks To Train Angelenos In Hand-Only CPR LA County Heart Heroes, a drive to certify Los Angeles...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Symphony Will Play Their Final Concert Of The Current Season Saturday

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

Music Director Finalist Maestro Steven Allen Fox Will Conduct By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Symphony Orchestra, under the direction...

Photo: Instagram: @ kckrantz
News, Upbeat Beat

Ceramics Artist and Educator Katy Krantz Appointed Culver City’s Artist Laureate

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

The Eight-Year Resident of Culver City Will Serve as a Cultural Ambassador By Dolores Quintana The Culver City City Council...
News, Video

(Video) God Bless America At The Los Angeles National Cemetery Sung By Danielle Roy.

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

During the Memorial Day Ceremony, Danielle Roy sang this patriotic song. @culvercitywlanews ♬ original sound – westsidetoday

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

How To Avoid Catalytic Converter Theft and the Link To Smog Check Compliance

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

Essential Tips to Protect Your Catalytic Converter and Avoid Costly Replacements By Dolores Quintana Because of the rise in catalytic...

Photo: Official
News

Motion Regulating Ellis Act Evictions At Barrington Plaza Apartments To Go Before City Council

June 19, 2023

Read more
June 19, 2023

The Motion Would Put Further Safeguards In Place To Ensure Proper Relocation By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council...

Photo: Facebook
News

The Next Advisory Committee on Housing and Homelessness Meeting Scheduled For June 20

June 19, 2023

Read more
June 19, 2023

The meeting Will Take Place At Culver City Hall In the Patio Conference Room  By Dolores Quintana The Next Culver...

Photo: Official
News

Arrest Made in Fairfax District Arson Fires Following Community Cooperation

June 19, 2023

Read more
June 19, 2023

Witnesses’ Assistance Crucial in Apprehending Suspect Linked to String of Fires By Dolores Quintana A series of intentionally set fires...

Photo: Facebook
News

Local County And City Closures For Juneteenth Holiday

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

LA County and Santa Monica City Offices Closed By Dolores Quintana Juneteenth, or June Nineteenth, is a federal holiday commemorating...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

A New Mixed-Use Project Planned Across The Street From Culver City Station

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

Structure Will Contain Apartments and the HQ of the Construction Firm Building It A new mixed-use project is set to...

Photo : Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California’s Income Limits and Median Household Incomes Update for 2023

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

These Updates Determine Eligibility For State and Local Assistance Programs.  By Dolores Quintana The yearly update of California’s Income limits...

Photo: Metro LA
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Metro Continues to Expand with Exciting Transit Projects

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

In the Future, Metro’s Plans Will Continue To Connect Los Angeles By Train The ambitious plan for the original L...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR