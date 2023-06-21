June 22, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Art Beyond the Glass XI: Celebrating Bartender Artistry and Philanthropy at Catch One

Photo: Official

LA’s Premier Cocktail Culture Festival Returns with Charitable Contributions to Outfest

By Dolores Quintana

Art Beyond the Glass (ABTG) will host its eleventh annual event on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the iconic Catch One nightclub in Los Angeles, right before the last week of Pride Month. The event will feature renowned bartenders from across the city, showcasing their artistic talents and creating unique cocktails. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Outfest, an organization supporting the LGBTQIA+ community in the entertainment industry. Since its inception, ABTG has raised over $250,000 for arts-based nonprofits nationwide. Outfest will take place from July 13 to 23 in various locations throughout Los Angeles. 

Co-founded by Daniel Djang (Thirsty in LA) and Zahra Bates (Global Head of Education, Courvoisier), ABTG has established itself as a premier cocktail culture festival, highlighting the artistry of bartenders beyond their craft. The event encompasses various art forms, including painting, sculpture, photography, live music, and DJs, offering a glimpse into the creative pursuits of bartenders.

Djang reflects on the growth of ABTG, originating from a casual conversation at Sunny Spot in November 2011, and expresses gratitude for the support received from sponsoring brands and venues. The upcoming ABTG XI promises to bring together the extended ABTG family in Los Angeles for an unforgettable experience.

Catch One, a landmark nightclub located on Pico Boulevard, will graciously host ABTG for the second time. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, the venue was initially opened as Jewel’s Catch One in 1973 by Jewel Thais-Williams, pioneering an LGBTQ disco. With state-of-the-art sound and lighting, the expansive venue spans two floors and multiple indoor and outdoor spaces.

For its eleventh LA event, Art Beyond the Glass is proud to support Outfest by raising funds to invest in youth, education, representation, and exhibition within the LGBTQIA+ community. Outfest aims to empower individuals to discover their voices, share their stories, and become the next generation of artists driving change in the entertainment industry.

Another Round Another Rally (ARAR), a nonprofit financial resource for the hospitality industry, will once again serve as ABTG’s fiscal partner. Travis Nass, the co-founder of ARAR, expresses pride in working with ABTG and their commitment to creativity and innovation. ARAR is excited to contribute to ABTG’s journey toward becoming an official nonprofit as its fiscal sponsor.

The event will feature numerous top bartenders from Los Angeles, including Adam Kloos, Anica Amato, Colby Sue, Crystal Mendoza, Brendon Bos, Cody Roehrig, Davey Sarantos, Edwin Rios, Katya Kiyaeva, Kristina Hemphill, Philip Ly, Raul Pool, Sol Luongo, Stacy Noi, and Yered Zotea.

Clare Ward, ABTG’s Head of Production, said, “Art Beyond the Glass has become so important to the bar community. Bartenders are makers. We make drinks. We make art. We make community. This is the perfect event to celebrate everything we do.” 

In addition to the artistic showcases and cocktail creations, guests will have the opportunity to purchase bartender art, handmade items and participate in a silent auction. ABTG XI is made possible by the generous support of sponsors such as Accomplice, Bacardi Portfolio – La Gran Familia, Balcones Distilling, and many more.

Tickets for ABTG XI, which includes cocktails, art, entertainment, and bar bites, can be purchased on the ABTG XI Tickets – Another Round Another Rally website. General Admission tickets are available for $55 per person here until noon on June 25, with limited tickets potentially available at the door for $65 per person. Please note that the event is exclusively for guests aged 21 and over.

Art Beyond the Glass, founded in 2011 by Daniel Djang and Zahra Bates, provides a platform for bartenders to showcase their artistic talents beyond their work behind the bar. The event encompasses various art forms and donates proceeds to local arts-based nonprofits. ABTG has made a significant impact, having donated over $250,000 to date to support vital community organizations.

