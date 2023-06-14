June 14, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Online Program Invites Spanish Learners to Dive Into Culture

By Susan Payne

Learning a new language can be difficult, but with the right tools, it can be a complete learning adventure. 

ChidoLingo Language School combines private online lessons with cultural experiences, founded by Uriel Benitez of Mexico City and Ryan Brown of Los Angeles, who believe the best language learning techniques are one-on-one lessons with a native teacher, coupled with immersion excursion abroad. 

With ChidoLingo’s private online tutoring and personalized lessons, the programs give you individual attention and exposure to a variety of accents and styles of conversation. 

“We both know the struggles of learning a new language, so we get how hard it can be. We’ve built ChidoLingo from the ground up with a focus on understanding and relating to students’ needs,” said Brown. “You can learn at your own speed and get instant feedback, which helps you understand faster.”

Most students start with private online tutoring. ChidoLingo offers a free 30-minute Spanish trial class in which you will meet the teachers ahead of your private lessons — experienced, qualified native-level speakers who love to teach. 

Lessons focus on language competencies including speaking, conversational skills, grammar, vocabulary, reading and writing. With these skills, Spanish learners are able to speak confidently in any situation, understand native speakers from across the globe and feel comfortable building simple to complex sentence structures. 

As you progress, you’ll delve into more advanced topics like ser, personal pronouns, nouns, adjectives, prepositions, verbs and conjugations. Beginner, intermediate and advanced courses are available. 

For those who like a challenge, ChidoLingo has a challenge course that exposes students to a variety of different accents and styles of conversations within a three-month time period, packed with 36 different lessons and three different teachers. As a bonus, if you complete your classes in under three months, ChidoLingo offers a 30% refund. 

Through ChidoLingo, students can sign up for an Immersion Excursion — a trip to Mexico City where you put your new language skills to the test in a real-life environment. Each day is packed with learning opportunities, personalized Spanish lessons and activities and tours designed to show you the Mexican culture.  

“By immersing yourself in the vibrant Mexican culture, you’ll not only gain a deeper understanding of Spanish, but also experience an incredible opportunity of a lifetime,” Brown said. We don’t just teach you the language, we open the door to the amazing and vibrant Mexican culture.”

Immersion Excursion is a safe and fun experience that includes a private teacher to guide you as you learn about the culture while practicing Spanish. You’ll visit places like Frida Kahlo Museum, Xochimilco, Chapultepec Castle and more. 

ChidoLingo’s affordable and accessible classes gives students the freedom to customize their study plan, schedule classes at their convenience and access 24/7 virtual tutoring. 

“We believe that learning Spanish is the key to appreciating our wonderful mouthwatering food, incredible music, diverse traditions and super friendly people,” said Brown. “We’re excited to be your partners on this incredible Spanish-learning adventure. Let’s go amigo!”

Class packages for adults and children start at $17 per hour. Each class lasts 60 minutes and most students progress through ChidoLingo’s levels at around 40 hours. 

ChidoLingo is designed to push your learning boundaries, but many former ChidoLingo students have testified that the effort in learning Spanish is it worth it for language skills. 

You can become a ChidoLingo student — learning Spanish or English in a fast and effective way — by registering online.

