Suspect Arrested in Failed Bank Robbery at Bank of America on Sepulveda Blvd

CCPD Detectives Identify and Apprehend Individual Within Three Days

An attempted bank robbery occurred at the Bank of America on June 7 in Culver City. Luckily, no one was harmed in the incident, and the Culver City Police were able to identify a suspect in the crime quickly. While the suspect claimed to have been armed with explosives, the individual walked away without making other threats or detonating any devices.

In a press release on their official Facebook page, the Culver City Police Department stated the following:

“On June 7th, 2023, CCPD Officers responded to the Bank of America, located at 5541 Sepulveda Blvd, for an attempted robbery that just occurred. The bank teller explained that the suspect slid a demand note for $20,000 and that he was armed with explosives. The suspect told the teller to hurry up because she was hesitating, and the suspect eventually walked out of the bank without any money.

CCPD Detectives conducted a thorough investigation and were able to identify a possible suspect. Three days after the attempted bank robbery, Detectives located the suspect, currently on probation for robbery, and took him into custody without incident. This case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.”