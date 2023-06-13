June 13, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Former USC Football Player Charged with Allegedly Raping Two Women

Photo: Getty Photos

One of The Victims Attended USC, and The Other Attended UCLA

In an official statement, District Attorney George Gascón of Los Angeles County announced that charges had been filed against a former USC football player for the alleged rape of two women from the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles.

District Attorney Gascón said in the press release, “Sexual assault is a heinous crime that cannot be tolerated. These brave women made the difficult decision to come forward and report their assault. Now it’s our turn to ensure that justice is done. We will do everything we can to hold the person responsible accountable for his actions.”

The arrested individual, Joshua Fred James Jackson Jr., has been charged with one count of forcible sexual penetration, a felony, and three counts of forcible rape, also felonies. His arraignment is expected to take place this week in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. The case was filed for a warrant on June 6.

One of the alleged incidents occurred in March 2023 when Jackson Jr. reportedly raped a classmate at her USC apartment. He is also accused of raping a UCLA student at his apartment between June 1 and September 1, 2020.

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into this case. Any individuals who may have been victimized by Jackson Jr. are strongly encouraged to come forward and report their experiences to law enforcement at (323) 290-2976 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7.

