June 12, 2023

Supervisor Holly Mitchell Appointed To Chair Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency

Photo: Facebook

Mitchell Was Unanimously Approved By LACAHSA Board

When The Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency (LACAHSA) held its inaugural meeting, the LACAHSA board unanimously approved the appointment of Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell as Chair. 

Supervisor Mitchell issued the following statement, “I am honored to serve as the inaugural Chair for LACAHSA. The Los Angeles region is at a pivotal point where we can build on the progress made in our homelessness response with increased attention and resources towards housing solutions. LACAHSA addresses two key contributing factors to the homelessness crisis – the need to prevent vulnerable residents from becoming unhoused and the need to scale up affordable housing options. With elected leaders from the county and multiple cities being joined by advocates and experts at one table, we have an opportunity and responsibility to make a real impact in getting more people dignified housing.” 

This agency’s website says this about the newly created agency, “The L.A. County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency was created to make housing more affordable, help people stay in their homes, and increase housing options for people experiencing homelessness. It is a regional organization focused on all of L.A. County, and by having leaders from across the county, and a single CEO, it is accountable enough to cut through red tape so we can do more than ever before.”

What is LACAHSA? “LACAHSA is brand new, so the first order of business is for the board to get input from the public, create a shared vision for a very different L.A. County, and start to turn planning into action. There’s a lot LACAHSA could do, like offer emergency rent assistance and build enough affordable homes to meet our regional needs.”

LACAHSA’s next meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 28.

