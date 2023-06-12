Developer Category Commences Construction on New Multifamily Building

The New Development Will Rise At 2456-2460 S. Perdue Avenue

Local real estate company Category has announced the start of construction for a new multifamily residential building in Sawtelle, located close to Metro’s Expo/Sepulveda Station, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The building will be built at 2456-2460 S. Purdue Avenue and involves the demolition of two single-family homes to make way for a five-story building comprising 27 apartments and a single level of subterranean parking.

Developers of the project have applied for and been approved by the City of Los Angeles for incentives from the Transit Oriented Communities (TOC) program. These incentives allow developers to build structures with increased floor area and density beyond standard zoning rules. As part of the agreement, only three of the new apartments will be designated as extremely low-income affordable housing.

Designed by Bittoni Architects, the rendering of 2460 Purdue showcases a contemporary low-rise structure with a central open-air atrium. The building will also feature amenities such as a recreation room, a gym, a central courtyard, and a rooftop deck.

Despite facing multiple appeals from a neighboring property owner, who argued against the entitlements for the apartment complex and the eligibility for TOC incentives, the project successfully prevailed and will move forward with construction.