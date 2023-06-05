(Video) A First Look At The Made With Pride Marketplace In Santa Monica

We were at the ribbon cutting ceremony and the official opening this morning. Made With Pride is located at 395 Santa Monica Place and will be open Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. through the month of June.

#SantaMonica #pridemarketplace #madewithpride #pride #pride2023🏳️‍🌈 ♬ original sound – westsidetoday @culvercitywlanews A First Look At The Made With Pride Marketplace In Santa Monica. We were at the ribbon cutting ceremony and the official opening this morning. Made With Pride is located at 395 Santa Monica Place and will be open Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. through the month of June. #pridemonth