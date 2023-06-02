June 2, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The Progress Pride Flag Now Flies Over Los Angeles County Building In Historic Show Of Support

Photo: Twitter: @SupJaniceHahn

County Leaders Unite For History Making First On First Day Of LGBTQ+ Pride Month

By Dolores Quintana

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, Los Angeles County officially raised the Progress Pride Flag over the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration. This will mark the first time a pride flag has flown over a county building. demonstrating Los Angeles County’s unwavering support for its LGBTQ+ residents. It is a particularly poignant reminder of the first day of LGBTQ+ Pride Month amid recent attempts throughout the country to vilify members of the LGBTQ+ community. 

Officials who attended the press conference and ceremony are Chair of the Board of Supervisors Janice Hahn, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Supervisor Hilda Solis, County Assessor Jeff Prang, LA County District Attorney George Gascón, and member of the LGBTW+ community member and leader Sister Tootie Toot of the L.A. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence is the charitable organization that was disinvited and then reinstated to the Los Angeles Dodgers Pride Night last month. 

The motion was unanimously passed by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, emphasizing the county’s commitment to inclusion and creating safe spaces for all communities. The motion, authored by Chair Janice Hahn and coauthored by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, not only designates the flying of the Progress Pride Flag this year but also calls for exploring future opportunities to display the flag at all County facilities. This initiative sends a powerful message of acceptance and love, particularly in the face of recent anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-trans legislation passed in other parts of the country.

The Progress Pride Flag, designed by Daniel Quasar in 2018, incorporates traditional rainbow colors along with an additional chevron featuring black, brown, light blue, pink, and white. These colors represent LGBTQ+ people of color and the transgender community, respectively, honoring the diverse identities within the LGBTQ+ community.

“Raising the Progress Pride Flag at Los Angeles County facilities signals the County’s commitment to inclusion, fostering safe spaces, and embracing love in all our communities,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. “We must strive to ensure LA County is a place our LGBTQ+ community is proud to call home all year long. I look forward to celebrating Pride Month this June and seeing the Progress Pride Flag waving across the County.”

