Measure H Citizens’ Oversight Advisory Board Meeting to Address Homelessness Initiatives

Public Invited to Participate and Provide Feedback on Critical Measures

Los Angeles County’s Measure H Citizens’ Oversight Advisory Board will convene for a meeting on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The meeting will take place at two locations: the Hall of Justice Media Room at 211 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA, and Duarte City Hall at 1600 Huntington Drive, Duarte, CA.

The meeting, scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m., aims to discuss and address important initiatives related to homelessness in the county. Members of the public are encouraged to participate in person or submit comments via email to MeasureHOversight@lacounty.gov. The deadline for email submissions is 5:00 p.m. on the day before the meeting.

Please click here to access the agenda for the in-person meeting and learn more about the Measure H Citizens’ Oversight Advisory Board. For additional information and inquiries, kindly reach out to MeasureHOversight@lacounty.gov.

Measure H is the landmark ¼-cent sales tax approved by 69.3% of County voters in March 2017, creating a 10-year revenue stream that began in July 2017 and is set to expire in September 2027, unless renewed by voters.

The same ordinance that created Measure H also created the five-member Measure H Citizens’ Oversight Advisory Board, which reviews Measure H expenditures, independent audits, and performance evaluations to ensure transparency and accountability.

This meeting presents an opportunity for community engagement and collaboration in addressing homelessness issues through Measure H for all residents of Los Angeles County on these crucial issues that affect us all.