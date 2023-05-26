May 26, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Violent Armed Robbery Takes Place Culver City Mall Parking Lot

Photo: Facebook

Victim Assaulted and Robbed by Armed Suspects in Brazen Mall Attack

By Dolores Quintana

An armed robbery occurred in the mall’s parking lot at 6000 Sepulveda Blvd, according to a call to the Culver City Police Department on May 19, 2023, at approximately 8:00 pm.

Officers responded to the scene and interviewed the victim, who recounted the incident. The victim reported being followed by three suspects as he exited Sheikh Shoes. In the parking lot, the suspects approached him and asked, “Where you from,” while brandishing a black handgun. Despite the victim’s attempts to continue walking, the suspects began assaulting him with closed fists until he fell to the ground. Subsequently, the suspects forcibly took the victim’s jewelry from his neck, took his phone, and quickly retreated back inside the mall.

Law enforcement authorities are urging anyone with information or inquiries related to this incident to contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron, at 310-253-6316 or reach out to the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

Descriptions of the suspects have been provided to aid in their identification. Suspect #1 is described as a male of Black ethnicity, approximately 18 to 25 years old, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and red pants. Suspect #2, also a male of Black ethnicity, approximately 18 to 25 years old, was dressed in a white shirt and black pants and had a face tattoo of the letter “B.” He was armed with a black handgun visibly tucked into his waistband. Suspect #3, another male of Black ethnicity, approximately 18 to 25 years old, was wearing a white shirt at the time of the robbery.

The weapon used in the robbery was identified as a black semi-automatic handgun. The stolen items included necklaces valued at $10,000 and a Gold iPhone 12.

