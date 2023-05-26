May 26, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Suspect Arrested For An Attempted Murder in Culver City

Photo: Getty Photos

Victim Stabbed Multiple Times With Butcher Knife; Culver City Police Apprehend Suspect

By Dolores Quintana

A male suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery that turned into a violent assault that took place on May 14, 2023. The Culver City Police Officers responded to a call for service at approximately 6:07 pm in the area of Slauson Avenue and Buckingham Parkway, where the suspect was being detained by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies.

According to the officers, the victim reported walking on Buckingham Parkway when the suspect, wearing a ski mask and gloves, approached him. The suspect forcibly took the victim’s backpack and, when the victim resisted, stabbed him multiple times with a large butcher knife. The victim sustained lacerations to his back and arm due to the attack.

Upon receiving the initial radio call, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies promptly responded to the scene and apprehended the suspect. The victim, meanwhile, received immediate medical attention from the Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel. He was later transported to a local hospital and underwent further treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the arrest, the suspect was taken into custody and booked at the Culver City Police Department. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing considerations, indicating that charges will likely be pursued.

Authorities are urging anyone with information or questions regarding this incident to contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron, at 310-253-6316 or contact the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

The weapon used in the attempted murder was identified as a large butcher knife. The investigation into the incident is ongoing as law enforcement officials gather more evidence to investigate the crime.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Arrested in Culver City Robbery and Attempted Carjacking

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

Armed Suspect Targets Victims With Scissors and Knife, Wore An Ankle Monitor By Dolores Quintana A suspect has been apprehended...
News, Video

(Video) Tito’s Tacos In Culver City

May 25, 2023

Read more
May 25, 2023

Since 1959, one of Culver City’s and the Westside’s most enduring Mexican restaurants. @culvercitywlanews Tito's Tacos In Culver City. Since...

Photo: Tito’s Tacos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Don Victorino Has Spent 28 Years Expertly Cutting Meat For Tito’s Tacos

May 25, 2023

Read more
May 25, 2023

The Restaurant’s Tasty Tacos And Burritos Main Ingredient Is Hand Carved Tito’s Tacos, at 11222 Washington Place in Culver City,...

Photo: Instagram: @raisingcanes
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rumors Are Swirling About Raising Cane’s Coming To Westwood

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Works The Drive-Through In El Segundo Rumors are swirling that Raising Cane’s, the immensely popular...
News, Video

(Video) Wildlife Outside Culver City City Hall – A Wild Rabbit

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

Yes, you can still find wild animals in our city at the most surprising times. This cute little rabbit was...

Photo: Facebook
News

The Dodgers Reinstate LGBTQ+ Group’s Invitation and Honor At Dodger Pride Night

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence Accepted The Baseball Team’s Apology By Dolores Quintana This morning, The Los Angeles Dodgers issued...

Photo: Jazz Hands For Autism
News

Two Concerts This Weekend In Culver City Celebrate Different Parts Of The Community

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

Jazz Hands For Autism and The Mulan Music Festival Will Perform On Saturday By Dolores Quintana Prepare to be captivated...

Photo: Facebook
News

The City Of Culver City Proclaims May 2023 As Jewish American Heritage Month

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

The City Council Calls On All Residents To Celebrate The Jewish American Community By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver...
News, Video

(Video) Culver City City Council Meeting Monday, May 22

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

This is the public comment on the issue of the proposed removal of two mature neighborhood ficus trees. @culvercitywlanews Culver...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

As Federal Covid Reporting Comes To An End, LA County Reporting Will Continue

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

LA County Will Still Monitor Covid Transmission Trends And Severity  By Dolores Quintana The Federal Covid Public Health Emergency officially...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

405 Freeway In Westwood Is The Scene of A Multi-Car Crash With A Fatality

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

Early Morning Accident Caused Closure Of The Freeway For Several Hours By Dolores Quintana Around 4:00 a.m. on Monday morning,...

Photo: Major Cities Chiefs Association
News

Major Cities Chiefs Association Announces Crime Statistics For First Quarter 2023

May 22, 2023

Read more
May 22, 2023

Their Statistics Show A Drop In Crime In Most Major Cities In The United States By Dolores Quintana The Major...
News, Video

(Video) Seven Story Sony Adjacent Project Is Underway

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

New construction across the street from Sony Studios in Culver City on Washington Boulevard and Motor. @culvercitywlanews Seven Story Sony...

Photo: Kevin Tsai Architecture
News, Real Estate

New Seven Story Building Under Construction On Washington and Motor

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

The Sony Adjacent Project Is Right Across The Street From The Movie Studio By Dolores Quintana Sony Adjacent Residence, at...

Photo: Barrington Plaza
News, Real Estate

Lawsuit Filed Against Owner of Barrington Plaza Apartments

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

Filing Predated The Eviction Of Tenants By Invoking The Ellis Act On May 8, the owner of Barrington Plaza invoked...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR