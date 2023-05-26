Suspect Arrested For An Attempted Murder in Culver City

Victim Stabbed Multiple Times With Butcher Knife; Culver City Police Apprehend Suspect

By Dolores Quintana

A male suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery that turned into a violent assault that took place on May 14, 2023. The Culver City Police Officers responded to a call for service at approximately 6:07 pm in the area of Slauson Avenue and Buckingham Parkway, where the suspect was being detained by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies.

According to the officers, the victim reported walking on Buckingham Parkway when the suspect, wearing a ski mask and gloves, approached him. The suspect forcibly took the victim’s backpack and, when the victim resisted, stabbed him multiple times with a large butcher knife. The victim sustained lacerations to his back and arm due to the attack.

Upon receiving the initial radio call, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies promptly responded to the scene and apprehended the suspect. The victim, meanwhile, received immediate medical attention from the Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel. He was later transported to a local hospital and underwent further treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the arrest, the suspect was taken into custody and booked at the Culver City Police Department. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing considerations, indicating that charges will likely be pursued.

Authorities are urging anyone with information or questions regarding this incident to contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron, at 310-253-6316 or contact the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

The weapon used in the attempted murder was identified as a large butcher knife. The investigation into the incident is ongoing as law enforcement officials gather more evidence to investigate the crime.