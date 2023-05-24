May 25, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Rumors Are Swirling About Raising Cane’s Coming To Westwood

Photo: Instagram: @raisingcanes

Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Works The Drive-Through In El Segundo

Rumors are swirling that Raising Cane’s, the immensely popular chicken fingers fast food restaurant, will open a new location in Westwood. The rumor comes from The Daily Bruin and CoStar and is the talk of Reddit. People love the restaurant, but it is still a rumor since neither Raising Cane’s website nor its social media have confirmed the possible new location.

The new location is rumored to be 10946 Weyburn Avenue, which is now the site of an It’s Boba Time restaurant that has not yet closed. Not much more information is known about this potential new restaurant location, but we will update you once we have more information. 

Raising Cane’s specialties are chicken fingers and chicken sandwiches made with white meat, with their signature Cane’s sauce, Texas toast, coleslaw, and crinkle fries. Cane’s doesn’t serve the typical drinks you would normally find at fast food restaurants like Pepsi or Coca-Cola. They serve iced tea, sweet or not sweetened, and lemonade. There’s definitely a Southern vibe to their menu. 

Their food is so popular that you can often find long drive-through lines at any Raising Cane’s that you visit at any time of the day. The lines rival the other fast food chains known for a line that extends out of the parking lot and down the street: In-N-Out and Chick-fil-A.

The closest location is in El Segundo, and the lines were very long this morning since Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was working the drive-through and indoors as a cashier. Madix is the sympathetic ex-girlfriend of Tom Sandoval, whose “Scandoval” on the show has brought Sandoval and his new fling Rachel Leviss disgrace but has brought Madix goodwill, a legion of new fans and several endorsement deals. 

Todd Graves, the founder of Raising Cane’s, refers to himself as the CEO, Fry Cook and Cashier of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers on his Instagram, so he is also not too proud to work at his own restaurants and has celebrities, such as Ariana Madix, who are game work at the restaurants too.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Wildlife Outside Culver City City Hall – A Wild Rabbit

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

Yes, you can still find wild animals in our city at the most surprising times. This cute little rabbit was...

Photo: Facebook
News

The Dodgers Reinstate LGBTQ+ Group’s Invitation and Honor At Dodger Pride Night

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence Accepted The Baseball Team’s Apology By Dolores Quintana This morning, The Los Angeles Dodgers issued...

Photo: Jazz Hands For Autism
News

Two Concerts This Weekend In Culver City Celebrate Different Parts Of The Community

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

Jazz Hands For Autism and The Mulan Music Festival Will Perform On Saturday By Dolores Quintana Prepare to be captivated...

Photo: Facebook
News

The City Of Culver City Proclaims May 2023 As Jewish American Heritage Month

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

The City Council Calls On All Residents To Celebrate The Jewish American Community By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver...
News, Video

(Video) Culver City City Council Meeting Monday, May 22

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

This is the public comment on the issue of the proposed removal of two mature neighborhood ficus trees. @culvercitywlanews Culver...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

As Federal Covid Reporting Comes To An End, LA County Reporting Will Continue

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

LA County Will Still Monitor Covid Transmission Trends And Severity  By Dolores Quintana The Federal Covid Public Health Emergency officially...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

405 Freeway In Westwood Is The Scene of A Multi-Car Crash With A Fatality

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

Early Morning Accident Caused Closure Of The Freeway For Several Hours By Dolores Quintana Around 4:00 a.m. on Monday morning,...

Photo: Major Cities Chiefs Association
News

Major Cities Chiefs Association Announces Crime Statistics For First Quarter 2023

May 22, 2023

Read more
May 22, 2023

Their Statistics Show A Drop In Crime In Most Major Cities In The United States By Dolores Quintana The Major...
News, Video

(Video) Seven Story Sony Adjacent Project Is Underway

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

New construction across the street from Sony Studios in Culver City on Washington Boulevard and Motor. @culvercitywlanews Seven Story Sony...

Photo: Kevin Tsai Architecture
News, Real Estate

New Seven Story Building Under Construction On Washington and Motor

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

The Sony Adjacent Project Is Right Across The Street From The Movie Studio By Dolores Quintana Sony Adjacent Residence, at...

Photo: Barrington Plaza
News, Real Estate

Lawsuit Filed Against Owner of Barrington Plaza Apartments

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

Filing Predated The Eviction Of Tenants By Invoking The Ellis Act On May 8, the owner of Barrington Plaza invoked...

Photo: Rendering of the Bulgari Resort Los Angeles. Credit: Saota
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Vote To Rescind Permission For Bulgari Hotel Deadlocks

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

The Controversial Resort Planned In Benedict Canyon Was Challenged  By Dolores Quintana Council District Five City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky submitted...
News, Video

(Video) The Corner Where The Vigil For Guillermo Medina Took Place

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

On Saturday May 13, a candlelight vigil for Guillermo Medina took place at the corner of Venice Boulevard and Cardiff...

Photo: LASD
News

LASD Seeks Missing Juvenile Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

Special Alert For The Public’s Help To Find Juvenile Who Went Missing On May 6 Special Alert: Detectives from the...

Photo: Brentwood Run
News

Celebrating 40 Years of Running through LA’s Most Beautiful Neighborhood

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Run Is Taking Place On May 28 So There’s Still Time To Register The iconic Brentwood Run is set...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR