Rumors Are Swirling About Raising Cane’s Coming To Westwood

Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Works The Drive-Through In El Segundo

Rumors are swirling that Raising Cane’s, the immensely popular chicken fingers fast food restaurant, will open a new location in Westwood. The rumor comes from The Daily Bruin and CoStar and is the talk of Reddit. People love the restaurant, but it is still a rumor since neither Raising Cane’s website nor its social media have confirmed the possible new location.

The new location is rumored to be 10946 Weyburn Avenue, which is now the site of an It’s Boba Time restaurant that has not yet closed. Not much more information is known about this potential new restaurant location, but we will update you once we have more information.

Raising Cane’s specialties are chicken fingers and chicken sandwiches made with white meat, with their signature Cane’s sauce, Texas toast, coleslaw, and crinkle fries. Cane’s doesn’t serve the typical drinks you would normally find at fast food restaurants like Pepsi or Coca-Cola. They serve iced tea, sweet or not sweetened, and lemonade. There’s definitely a Southern vibe to their menu.

Their food is so popular that you can often find long drive-through lines at any Raising Cane’s that you visit at any time of the day. The lines rival the other fast food chains known for a line that extends out of the parking lot and down the street: In-N-Out and Chick-fil-A.

The closest location is in El Segundo, and the lines were very long this morning since Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was working the drive-through and indoors as a cashier. Madix is the sympathetic ex-girlfriend of Tom Sandoval, whose “Scandoval” on the show has brought Sandoval and his new fling Rachel Leviss disgrace but has brought Madix goodwill, a legion of new fans and several endorsement deals.

Todd Graves, the founder of Raising Cane’s, refers to himself as the CEO, Fry Cook and Cashier of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers on his Instagram, so he is also not too proud to work at his own restaurants and has celebrities, such as Ariana Madix, who are game work at the restaurants too.