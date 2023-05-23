May 23, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

As Federal Covid Reporting Comes To An End, LA County Reporting Will Continue

Photo: Getty Photos

LA County Will Still Monitor Covid Transmission Trends And Severity 

By Dolores Quintana

The Federal Covid Public Health Emergency officially ended on Thursday, May 11, and with the end of that declaration, Federal Covid reporting ended after 97 weeks. However, Los Angeles County Public Health has announced that they will still collect and monitor local Covid information and trends in an effort to continue to protect the vulnerable citizens of the county. 

According to their press release, Los Angeles County Health intends to use “timely local data will be used to identify trends and provide appropriate guidance and resources, giving residents the tools to make informed decisions about personal and community risk when needed. Public Health will utilize the CDC’s hospital admission levels and guidance to inform Los Angeles County’s local public health response.

In alignment with CDC, Public Health views hospitalization data as an important metric to track the severity of illness and the healthcare system’s capacity. Because hospitalization data is a lagging indicator, meaning it may take a few weeks of increased transmission for the count of hospitalized patients to increase, Public Health will also monitor other measures that reflect transmission levels.”

Weekly reporting of COVID-19 case counts, wastewater levels, and the percentage of COVID-related emergency department visits will continue. They will also track the seven Early Alert Signals, which are the warning signs of a major increase in the severity and increases of transmission of Covid among the local population. Some of these indicators are increases in infections in nursing homes and among centers that render services to the unhoused. 

Residents who want to observe the data can go to the Covid Response Plan website for Los Angeles County. LA County Health also stressed that vaccination is still one of the best tools to avoid Covid infection. Everyone ages six months and older should have at least one dose of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which provides substantial protection against newer Omicron strains. Residents can visit VaccinateLACounty.com or VacunateLosAngeles.com (en español) to find a vaccination location near them.

For the week ending 05/17/2023, these are the Covid totals for Los Angeles County:

Weekly cases reported: 2,323

SARS-CoV-2 wastewater concentration as a percentage of the Winter 2022-2023 peak concentration value: 10%

The 7-day average of the percent of Emergency Department (ED) encounters classified as coronavirus-related: 3%

The 7-day average number of COVID-positive hospitalizations: 222

Weekly deaths reported: 20

The report also notes that “Case counts are an underrepresentation of the true number of infections, largely due to home tests which are not reported to DPH. Despite this, the trend in reported case counts from week to week is still an indicator of overall trends in transmission. Due to a transition in data source necessitated by the end of the federal public health emergency, this value represents the average number of hospitalizations for the 7-day period ending 5/14/23, rather than 5/16/23.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

405 Freeway In Westwood Is The Scene of A Multi-Car Crash With A Fatality

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

Early Morning Accident Caused Closure Of The Freeway For Several Hours By Dolores Quintana Around 4:00 a.m. on Monday morning,...

Photo: Major Cities Chiefs Association
News

Major Cities Chiefs Association Announces Crime Statistics For First Quarter 2023

May 22, 2023

Read more
May 22, 2023

Their Statistics Show A Drop In Crime In Most Major Cities In The United States By Dolores Quintana The Major...
News, Video

(Video) Seven Story Sony Adjacent Project Is Underway

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

New construction across the street from Sony Studios in Culver City on Washington Boulevard and Motor. @culvercitywlanews Seven Story Sony...

Photo: Kevin Tsai Architecture
News, Real Estate

New Seven Story Building Under Construction On Washington and Motor

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

The Sony Adjacent Project Is Right Across The Street From The Movie Studio By Dolores Quintana Sony Adjacent Residence, at...

Photo: Barrington Plaza
News, Real Estate

Lawsuit Filed Against Owner of Barrington Plaza Apartments

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

Filing Predated The Eviction Of Tenants By Invoking The Ellis Act On May 8, the owner of Barrington Plaza invoked...

Photo: Rendering of the Bulgari Resort Los Angeles. Credit: Saota
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Vote To Rescind Permission For Bulgari Hotel Deadlocks

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

The Controversial Resort Planned In Benedict Canyon Was Challenged  By Dolores Quintana Council District Five City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky submitted...
News, Video

(Video) The Corner Where The Vigil For Guillermo Medina Took Place

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

On Saturday May 13, a candlelight vigil for Guillermo Medina took place at the corner of Venice Boulevard and Cardiff...

Photo: LASD
News

LASD Seeks Missing Juvenile Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

Special Alert For The Public’s Help To Find Juvenile Who Went Missing On May 6 Special Alert: Detectives from the...

Photo: Brentwood Run
News

Celebrating 40 Years of Running through LA’s Most Beautiful Neighborhood

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Run Is Taking Place On May 28 So There’s Still Time To Register The iconic Brentwood Run is set...

Photo: The Medina Family
News

Vigil Held for Unarmed Man Fatally Shot by Culver City Police During Mental Health Crisis

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

Father of Three Is Remembered What Would Have Been His 40th Birthday By Dolores Quintana On Saturday, May 13, a...

Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles Dodgers Are Sharply Condemned For Rescinding Invitation To LGBTQ Group

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence Were To Be Honored At Dodger Pride Night In the wake of the Los Angeles...

Photo: Official
Film, News

FILM REVIEW GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 3

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

By Kathryn Boole  FILM REVIEWGUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 3Rated PG-13150 MinutesReleased May 5th After seeing Guardians of the Galaxy...

Photo: More Than A Bake Sale
Dining, Food & Drink, News

More Than A Bake Sale: A Fundraising Event Happening on May 21

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

Several Westside Bakeries and Restaurants Will Be Participating In The Event By Dolores Quintana Tickets for the fundraising event, More...

Photo: Getty Photos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Five Restaurants In Los Angeles Are Under Investigation By The City Attorney

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

The Investigation Concerns Distribution Of A Fee Charged To Customers By Dolores Quintana Five restaurants in Los Angeles are currently...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Westside Restaurants That Offer Writers Guild Of America Discounts

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

Restaurants Rally To The Striking Writers Cause With Food and Beverage Solidarity By Dolores Quintana It is the third week...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR