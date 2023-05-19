(Video) The Corner Where The Vigil For Guillermo Medina Took Place

On Saturday May 13, a candlelight vigil for Guillermo Medina took place at the corner of Venice Boulevard and Cardiff Avenue in Culver City on what would have been his 40th birthday. Medina was shot by Culver City Police during a mental health crisis in December 2022.
