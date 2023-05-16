May 16, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Traci Park Introduces Motion To Monitor Progress On Barrington Plaza Relocations

Photo: Facebook

Motion Would Require Updates To The City Council Every Thirty Days

By Dolores Quintana

Barrington Plaza Apartments, one of 55 residential buildings in Los Angeles that do not have fire safety sprinkler systems, has been facing fire and life safety issues for some time. As we reported, the owners of Barrington Plaza have invoked the Ellis Act to remove renters from the building in order to bring the building up to code.

In 2013  a fire broke out in the building, resulting in several serious injuries. Tragically, in 2020, another fire occurred that claimed a life, underscoring the urgency of addressing the issue, and the owners were ordered by the Department of Buildings and Safety to remedy this situation. Also, several floors in the building were deemed uninhabitable and in need of repair. 

Since the owners have initiated the Ellis Act and required tenants to leave the building for the process which will take a significant amount of time and does not have a projected date when the work will be completed, tenants will need to be relocated into new housing. Barrington Plaza had rent-stabilized apartments within it. 

The City of Los Angeles has regulations implementing Ellis Act provisions in its Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO). This includes regulations related to unit withdrawal, the re-renting of withdrawn accommodations and a requirement that the owners of RSO units who invoke the Ellis Act must also work with the Housing Department to ensure that all of the City’s procedures and tenant protections are adhered to properly. 

Especially because the City of Los Angeles is entrenched in an affordable housing crisis, the City has declared that it will be actively working with the property owner to secure additional protections and relocation services for seniors, long-term residents, individuals with disabilities and families.

LA City Councilmember for Council District 11, Traci Park has introduced a motion meant to monitor the relocation process and the placement of tenants into new housing, a motion was introduced this week, requesting regular reports every thirty days from the Housing Department to the City Council regarding the status of the Ellis Act and city protections for the residents of Barrington Plaza.

 Per Park’s email on the subject, tenants impacted by this relocation process can call (424)-228-8577 or click here to send an email if they need assistance.

