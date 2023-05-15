May 16, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Children’s Hospital To Hold Walk & Play At Santa Monica Pier

Photo: Children’s Hospital

Honorary Hosts Include Sugar Ray Robinson and Ellen K

Walk and Play L.A. is an upcoming family-friendly community event that will take place on May 20, 2023, at Santa Monica Pier. The event aims to promote the well-being of children in Los Angeles and raise critical funds to support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). The event will consist of a 3K walk, a family festival, live entertainment for all ages, and sports activities hosted by professional teams and athletes. All funds raised from the event will be directed towards CHLA’s mission to create hope and build healthier futures. Participants can choose which of CHLA’s medical divisions, programs, or specialty services they wish to support.

Celebrity guests, including KOST 103.5 on-air personality Ellen K and boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, will be honorary hosts. Additionally, several sports activities will be available for participants, including Beach Volleyball with “King of the Beach” Sinjin Smith, Hockey with the LA Kings, Football with the LA Chargers and NFL Alumni Association, Basketball with Breakthrough Sports, Training Skills with Hansel Aquino, and Adaptive Sports with PlayLA and Angel City Sports.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

7:30 am Festival Opens
All-Star Play Zone
Sponsor and CHLA Village
Food and Beverage Zone

8:45 am Main Stage Program Begins

9:45 am Walk Out

12:00 p.m. Conclusion of Event

The event will be attended by several key figures, including Paul S. Viviano, CHLA President and CEO, and Alex Carter, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, who will be available for interviews. The family festival will begin at 7:30 a.m., and conclude at 12:00 p.m. Those interested in registering can visit the Walk and Play L.A. website at Walk And Play.org

In addition, there will be music and athletic activities like a live performance by Alexander James Rodriguez, the official Walk and Play L.A. DJ is DJ Dense, the Special Guest Honorary DJ – DJ Blake and Special Guest Emcee Coleen Sullivan.

There will also be beach volleyball with “King of the Beach” Sinjin Smith, training skills with Zion Clark and Hansel Aquino, dance & movement with Mark Kanemura, soccer with the LA Galaxy, hockey with the LA Kings, football with the LA Chargers, the NFL Alumni Association, NFLPA Basketball with Breakthrough Sports and Adaptive Sports with PlayLA and Angel City Sports.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Anne Heche Interred At Hollywood Forever Cemetary

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

Nine Months After Her Death, Private Ceremony Held On Mother’s Day By Dolores Quintana Actress Anne Heche was buried in...

Photo: Barrington Apartments
News, Real Estate

Barrington Plaza Apartments to Remove All Units from Rental Market for Fire Safety Upgrades

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

After Two Fires, in 2013 and 2020, The Decision Was Made To Upgrade Fire Systems In The Building Barrington Plaza...
News, Video

(Video) Statement From The LAPD On The Arrest Of Three Suspects For The Beverly Crest Murders In January

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

Officer Cervantes confirmed in an interview that three suspects are in custody and will be charged with murder. @culvercitywlanews Statement...
News, Real Estate

Wiseman Residential Mixed-Use Apartment Complex in Palms Is Nearly Complete

May 14, 2023

Read more
May 14, 2023

The 7-Story Building Offers 68 Apartments and Retail Space, Designed in Accordance with Transit Oriented Communities Guidelines Wiseman Residential, a...

Photo: California Residential Mitigation Program
News, Opinion, Real Estate

New Program Can Help Protect Southern California Homes in the Event of an Earthquake

May 13, 2023

Read more
May 13, 2023

Residents Have Until May 31 To Apply For Seismic Retrofit Grants By Janiele Maffei, Chief Mitigation Officer for the California...
News, Video

(Video) The WGA Picket Line At Sony Pictures

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

WGA writers are on strike at the front gate of Sony Pictures. @culvercitywlanews The WGA Picket Line At Sony Pictures....

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Ordinance to Regulate Sidewalk Vending Being Prepared In Culver City

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

The City Takes Steps to Comply With California State Law and Updates Regulations for Sidewalk Vendors By Dolores Quintana Culver...

Photo: Tim Mossholder Via Culver City.org
News

Culver City Gears Up for Annual Car Show

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

Car Enthusiasts To Gather To Show Their Classic Cars And Unite The Community By Dolores Quintana Car enthusiasts, mark your...

Photo: Facebook
News

A 30-Year-Old Man Hospitalized After Being Attacked at Westchester Bowling Alley

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

No Arrests Were Made After The Arrival Of Police At The Business On Lincoln Avenue The Los Angeles Police Department...
News

“SoCal Sea Turtles to Host Second Tryout in Search of Talented Players for Upcoming ABA Season”

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

The SoCal Sea Turtles, a newly established American Basketball Association (ABA) team, has announced its second tryout on May 13th,...

Photo: Tonelson
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Restaurants All Over The Westside Serving Special Menus For Mother’s Day

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

You Can Find Them In Culver City, Beverly Hills and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana  Beverly Hills: Emilia Ristorante, the...

Photo: Madre Restaurant
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Indulge in a Four-Course Feast with Las Dos Rosas at Madre Restaurant

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

The Event Will Feature Oaxacan Music From Las Dos Rosas Madre, the Mexican restaurant known for its creative cocktails and...
Food & Drink, News, Video

FoodCycle LA Feeding People Not Landfills

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

FoodCycle LA keeps good food from going to waste – moving it to hungry people’s plates.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Paris Meets Venice: Chef Eleonore Toulin Collaborates with Coucou for Exclusive Pop-Up Dinner

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

Photo: Coucou

News, Video

(Video) The Perfect Date: The New Snickerdoodle Date Latte by DADAeats

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

Samah Dada @dadaeats created the latte of the season for @Erewhon Market that is available at the Tonic Bar for...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR