A 30-Year-Old Man Hospitalized After Being Attacked at Westchester Bowling Alley

Photo: Facebook

No Arrests Were Made After The Arrival Of Police At The Business On Lincoln Avenue

The Los Angeles Police Department reported a violent altercation that occurred at Bowlero bowling alley located at the 8700 block of Lincoln Avenue around 10:45 p.m. According to authorities, the brawl involved 20 individuals and left a 30-year-old man with multiple lacerations. 

LAPD spokesman Tony Im confirmed the report that the incident occurred and a victim was transported to the hospital. He added that there was no further information available at this time. 

The suspects dispersed before LAPD arrived on the scene, and no arrests have been made at this time. The victim, who remained conscious and breathing, was quickly transported to the hospital for treatment. The bowling alley remains closed as the investigation continues.

Bowlero Corp. is the largest bowling center operator globally with over 300 locations across North America. Its brands include Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF.

