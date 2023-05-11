Indulge in a Four-Course Feast with Las Dos Rosas at Madre Restaurant

The Event Will Feature Oaxacan Music From Las Dos Rosas

Madre, the Mexican restaurant known for its creative cocktails and authentic cuisine, is hosting a special dinner event featuring Las Dos Rosas on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The four-course dinner, priced at $95 per ticket, will include a welcome cocktail and a menu specially curated by Las Dos Rosas. Vegetarian options will be available with advance notice. You can reserve your spot here and the event is being held at Madre Oaxacan Restaurant and Mezcaleria Torrance at 1261 Cabrillo Ave #100, Torrance, CA

The event will kick off with a Frose cocktail made with Tequila Siete Leguas Blanco, Rose, Passionfruit, Raspberry Liquor, Grapefruit, and Lemon. For the first course, guests will enjoy a Squash blossom filled with Quesillo, epazote, jalapeño, queso fresco, and chile serrano.

The second course will feature Tinga Fried Quesadilla, made with Chicken, chipotle, guajillo, quesillo, black bean paste, avocado salsa, crema Mexicana, and queso fresco. For the third course, Madre coloradito mole, Berkshire pork chop, oyster mushroom, pearl onions, and herbs will be served. Finally, the fourth course will be a Madre cheesecake.

Guests should note that the ticket price of $95 includes service charges, and taxes will be added at checkout. All guests must be 21 or older to attend and tickets are non-refundable. Unfortunately, Madre cannot accommodate any allergies or dietary restrictions. Guests will not be seated before 9:00 p.m., but drinks can be ordered at the bar while they wait.

For menu details and any questions, guests are encouraged to email madretorrance@madrerestaurants.com. This is a fantastic opportunity to experience Las Dos Rosas’ music and enjoy a delicious meal at Madre.