Westmont of Culver City Nears Completion for New Senior Housing Complex

Runberg Architecture Group Designs 134 Residential Units with Retail Space

Construction on Westmont of Culver City, a new senior housing complex situated just east of the 405 Freeway and Sepulveda Boulevard in Culver City, is nearly complete, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

Developed by SRM Development and Westmont Living, the five-story building includes 134 residential units, with 154 assisted living and memory care beds, and boasts 2,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The complex will also feature an underground garage offering parking for 84 vehicles.

The Westmont project, a senior housing complex being developed by SRM Development and Westmont Living, is being designed by the Runberg Architecture Group. The complex, which features a metal frame, will have an exterior made of brick, aluminum, stucco, and fiber cement panels. Plans for the complex also include two courtyards, with one located at street level facing Washington Boulevard.

According to a community presentation given in 2020, rents for the assisted living apartments at Westmont of Culver City were expected to range from $4,500 per month for a studio unit to $6,000 per month for a two-bedroom unit, and the construction was estimated to take around 18 months.