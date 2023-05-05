Culver City Celebrates Young Leaders with “20 Under 20” Awards

Nominations Open for Inspiring Students Making a Positive Difference in the Community, Hosted by Local Officials and Leaders

Culver City School Board Member Triston Ezidore has announced that nominations are open for Culver City’s inaugural “20 Under 20” awards. The program aims to recognize and honor 20 inspiring students who have made a positive difference in their communities through exemplary achievements in activism, leadership, and service.

The recipients of the “20 Under 20” awards will be young leaders who have demonstrated their ability to inspire and lead others to make a meaningful impact in their schools and communities. The program highlights the importance of youth involvement in community service and how impactful it can be.

“20 Under 20” is hosted by Culver City Vice Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin, Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, Council Member Freddy Puza, and Assessor Jeff Prang. The program is open to eligible candidates who are 19 years of age or younger and attend a school within The Culver City Unified School District.

To submit a nomination, interested individuals should visit the link here and complete the submission form by May 8, 2023. Nominations can be self-submitted or made on behalf of others.

The honorees will be notified on May 19, 2023, and announced to the public on June 4, 2023. The honoree celebration will be held on June 10, 2023, to recognize the exceptional achievements of the 20 recipients.