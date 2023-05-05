May 5, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Celebrates Young Leaders with “20 Under 20” Awards

Photo: Facebook

Nominations Open for Inspiring Students Making a Positive Difference in the Community, Hosted by Local Officials and Leaders

Culver City School Board Member Triston Ezidore has announced that nominations are open for Culver City’s inaugural “20 Under 20” awards. The program aims to recognize and honor 20 inspiring students who have made a positive difference in their communities through exemplary achievements in activism, leadership, and service.

The recipients of the “20 Under 20” awards will be young leaders who have demonstrated their ability to inspire and lead others to make a meaningful impact in their schools and communities. The program highlights the importance of youth involvement in community service and how impactful it can be.

“20 Under 20” is hosted by Culver City Vice Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin, Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, Council Member Freddy Puza, and Assessor Jeff Prang. The program is open to eligible candidates who are 19 years of age or younger and attend a school within The Culver City Unified School District.

To submit a nomination, interested individuals should visit the link here and complete the submission form by May 8, 2023. Nominations can be self-submitted or made on behalf of others.

The honorees will be notified on May 19, 2023, and announced to the public on June 4, 2023. The honoree celebration will be held on June 10, 2023, to recognize the exceptional achievements of the 20 recipients.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Culver City Seeks Applicants for Commissions, Boards, and Committees

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

There Are A Total of Thirty-One Positions That The City Needs To Fill The Culver City Clerk’s Office is currently...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breadblok Shuts Down, Citing Financial Struggles During Pandemic

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

All Breadblock Bakeries Closed On May 3 Without Warning Written By Dolores Quintana This morning a notice was found at...
News, Video

(Video) Breadblok Bakery Suddenly Closed All Of Its Locations On May 3

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

All of Breadblok’s locations were closed on May 3 without any warning. Other than a note left on the door...

Photo: Madre Restaurant
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria Announces Cinco De Mayo Event

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

Don’t Miss The Mezcal Flight and Tlayudas Con Mole Special By Dolores Quintana Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria is a...
Breaking News, Entertainment, News, Video

Writers Guild West Union Members On The Picket Line Outside of Amazon Studios in Culver City

May 3, 2023

Read more
May 3, 2023

A very strong presence near Culver Steps. The Writers Guild hasn’t had a strike like this since 2008. Union members...

Photo: Clare Calzada
News

Culver City Orchestra and The Jazz Bakery Host Musical Weekend

May 3, 2023

Read more
May 3, 2023

Both Shows Take Place At The Kirk Douglas Theater in Downtown Culver City By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Symphony...

Photo: Facebook
News

The City of Culver City Recognizes Sanitation Driver for Kindness to Young Resident

May 3, 2023

Read more
May 3, 2023

Driver Zack Grant Befriended Young Child Who Was Fascinated By Sanitation Trucks By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver City...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Offers Free Kitchen Pails to Promote Food Waste Reduction

May 3, 2023

Read more
May 3, 2023

Free Composting Pails Available At EnviroFest and Through The City The City of Culver City is taking steps to encourage...

Photo: Los Angeles Trade-Tech College
News

Small Business Summit to Provide Free Resources and Grants

May 2, 2023

Read more
May 2, 2023

City and County Partnership Seeks to Help Small Businesses Recover, Grow, and Thrive In celebration of National Small Business Week,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Cast Your Vote For A Culver City High School Athlete At SB Live

May 2, 2023

Read more
May 2, 2023

Sophomore Joelle Trepagnier Is Competing for the Title of Biggest Breakout Girls Track And Field Athlete in the Nation You...

Photo: Los Angeles County
News

Los Angeles County Implements New Ordinance to Reduce Single-Use Plastic Waste

May 1, 2023

Read more
May 1, 2023

Restaurants and Food Facilities Required to Use Recyclable or Compostable Containers and Cutlery, with Fines for Noncompliance Los Angeles County...
Food & Drink, News, Video

L.A. Residents and Food Banks Brace for ‘Hunger Cliff’ After Reduction of CalFresh Benefits

May 1, 2023

Read more
May 1, 2023

Covid-19 emergency CalFresh benefit allotments stopped for 1.5 Million residents in April. Hear how food banks and local recipients are...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Rent cap provision cut from tenant protection law

May 1, 2023

Read more
May 1, 2023

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a recent hearing and voted 9-2 to advance SB 567. However, that move was contingent...

Photo: AUX Architecture
News, Real Estate

AUX Architecture Designs Contemporary Addition to Wende Museum in Culver City

April 29, 2023

Read more
April 29, 2023

Low-Income Artist Apartments to Be Included in Wende Museum Expansion The Wende Museum’s expansion project, located at 10858 Culver Boulevard...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

California Eviction Protection Bill Amended To Remove Rent Cap Provision

April 29, 2023

Read more
April 29, 2023

Senator Durazo’s Amended Eviction Protection Bill Moves Forward in California Senate A provision to cap rent increases at the Consumer...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR