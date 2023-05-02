Cast Your Vote For A Culver City High School Athlete At SB Live

Sophomore Joelle Trepagnier Is Competing for the Title of Biggest Breakout Girls Track And Field Athlete in the Nation

You can support a Culver City athlete and vote today for Culver City sophomore Joelle Trepagnier, in the website’s search for the biggest breakout girls track & field athlete in the nation at SB Live. You can cast your vote here and voting closes on May 3 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time).

This spring, SBLive has been tracking the nation’s top high school track stars and has identified 20 breakout girls who have had impressive track seasons in 2023. From sprinters to distance runners, these athletes have hit impressive times and marks.

One of those standout athletes is Joelle Trepagnier, a sophomore from Culver City, California. Trepagnier recently dominated at the Arcadia Invitational, winning both the 200 and 400 with personal record times of 24.52 and 53.56, respectively.

With the fourth-fastest 400-time nationally this spring, she’s aiming to improve upon her seventh-place finish at the state meet as a freshman.