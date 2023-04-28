April 28, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Former UCLA Gynecologist Sentenced to 11 Years for Sexual Misconduct

Photo: Getty Images

James Heaps Worked at the UCLA Student Health Center and UCLA Medical Center Where Women Have Alleged He Assaulted Them.

By Zach Armstrong

James Heaps, a former UCLA gynecologist of nearly three decades, was sentenced to 11 years in state prison for felony sexual battery and penetration.

The former David Geffen School of Medicine faculty member was convicted on two counts of sexual exploitation of an unconscious victim and three counts of sexual battery by fraud. He was acquitted on seven counts of sexual misconduct while the jury didn’t make a decision on nine counts.

All felony counts against Heaps are related to the misconduct toward seven women who claim he sexually abused them during appointments for medical treatment. Others have accused Heaps of sexual assault during his time at the UCLA student health center and UCLA Medical Center, which he worked at between 1983 and 2018.

Women have alleged the university ignored complaints and purposely hid abuse that occurred at the UCLA student health center, the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center or in Heaps’ office.

The University of California has settled cases against Heaps totaling nearly $700 million, while he currently faces over 500 sexual misconduct lawsuits in relation to his time as a gynecologist at the university.

The next time Heaps will appear in court will be on May 11 for a motion to grant his release on bail, and then on Aug. 7 for a restitution setting hearing.

