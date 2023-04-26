Loqui Offers $3 Beer and Limited Batch Tostadas to Celebrate 7th Anniversary

Their Westside Locations in Culver City and Playa Del Rey Will Take Part In The Event

Loqui, the popular Mexican eatery, is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a special treat for its loyal customers. From its humble beginnings as a cut-out window in the back of Tartine in San Francisco, Loqui has come a long way and now boasts three brick-and-mortar locations, including its first outpost in Culver City.

To mark this significant milestone, the restaurant is inviting customers to join in the celebrations with $3 beers across all locations this Friday. In addition, Loqui is debuting a limited batch of Pork Tostadas, featuring its classic Cochinita Pibil Pork with a Chile Morita Salsa and refried beans. Only 70 tostadas will be made available at each store, so customers are advised to get in early before they run out.

This anniversary celebration is Loqui’s way of thanking its loyal customers for their support over the years. Without them, this significant milestone would not have been possible. So, come on down to any of the three Loqui locations, wish them well, and indulge in some of their delicious Mexican fare. The specials are only available in-store, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to join in the festivities.