Citizen Public Market Welcomes New Restaurants to Culver City Scene

Bang Bang Noodles and Uoichiba Temaki + Chirashi Join Exciting Food Hall

Citizen Public Market, a food hall located in the heart of Culver City, has recently welcomed two new restaurants: Bang Bang Noodles and Uoichiba Temaki + Chirashi.

Bang Bang Noodles, led by Chef Robert Lee, has expanded its menu to include dishes that showcase the artistry of Chinese street food. These new items are exclusive to the Citizen Public Market location and include Szechuan Soup Noodles, Mama’s Dumplings, and seasonal noodle options. The restaurant’s high-design space, featuring an immersive design by artist Darel Carey, offers guests the opportunity to witness Bang Bang Noodles’ eponymous noodle pulling.

Meanwhile, Uoichiba Temaki + Chirashi, headed by Master fish butcher and Chef Liwei Liao, offers a unique dining experience with its exclusive use of dry-aged fish. The restaurant, which is the first-hand roll bar in Los Angeles to exclusively use dry-aged fish, sources its ingredients from Liao’s celebrated Sherman Oaks fish market, Joint Seafood.

The menu at Uoichiba Temaki + Chirashi is designed to enhance but not distract from the fish, featuring temaki handrolls, chirashi bowls, and sashimi. Guests can dine at one of the restaurant’s 10 counter spaces or take their order to go.

Citizen Public Market, located at 9355 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232, is quickly becoming a culinary destination in the area. With its diverse selection of food options, visitors are sure to find something to satisfy their taste buds.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bang Bang Noodles, Uoichiba Temaki + Chirashi to the Citizen Public Market family,” says Rick Moses, co-owner, of Citizen Public Market. “These new concepts complement our established vendors and continue to distinguish Culver City as a bonafide dining destination”

“The new chefs are on the pulse of global epicurean trends,” says Jeff Appel, co-owner, of Citizen Public Market. “We are proud to partner with them to offer one-of-a-kind and original dining experiences at Citizen Public Market.”

Bang Bang Noodles, Uoichiba Temaki + Chirashi join ILÉ Bistro, Good Boy Bob, The Jolly Oyster, Go Go Bird, The WeHo Sausage Co., and rooftop bar Bar Bohemian at Citizen Public Market.