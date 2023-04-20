Brandoni Pepperoni Pop-Up Serves Up Delicious Pizzas at Bar & Garden

Individual Slices Are Available, You Can Order Ahead Online

Pizza lovers in Culver City have another new reason to rejoice. Every Thursday and Friday, Brandoni Pepperoni or Chef Brandon Gray is now serving up specialty individual slices of pizza in addition to their regular pizza pies and sides at their weekly pop-up at Bar and Garden.

Located at 6142 Washington Blvd, Bar & Garden has been Culver’s original wine shop since 2012. The addition of Brandoni Pepperoni’s pizza pop-up is quickly becoming a local hotspot for those seeking delicious food and drinks.

Customers can place their orders in advance by clicking the link in Brandoni Pepperoni’s bio on their Instagram page. The pop-up is open every Thursday and Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., or until sold out.

Brandoni Pepperoni’s pop-up is quickly becoming a must-visit destination for pizza lovers in Culver City, and their individual slices are sure to be a hit. So mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this delicious culinary experience at Bar and Garden.