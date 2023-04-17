Unveiled: 176 New Apartments at 6733 Sepulveda Boulevard in Westchester

New Multifamily Complex Is Across the Street From the Playa District

Sandstone Properties’ new residential development at 6733 Sepulveda Boulevard has finally been unveiled, a year after the last update as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The multifamily residential building is located in Westchester and will provide new housing right across the street from the Playa District development.

The project, which replaces an office building and the building’s surface parking lot, is a five-story structure that will offer 176 studio, one and two-bedroom apartments, along with parking space for 245 vehicles. In addition, the building’s amenities will feature a game room, a swimming pool, and a rooftop deck. There will be lots for the residents to do and plenty of places for them to relax on the site.

The podium-type structure, designed by Johnson Fain, boasts a metal panel facade that is plans reveal will be inlaid with LEDs. The purpose of the LED lights on the exterior is not yet known, but are likely decorative.

This development joins a growing list of new housing developments near the Playa District, including projects from Hanover Company, Equity Residential, and Mill Creek Residential. Sandstone Properties has also secured approvals to build a boutique hotel nearby in Culver City and is currently working on proposed apartment buildings in Canoga Park and Woodland Hills, as well as a hotel tower near the Los Angeles Convention Center.