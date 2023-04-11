April 12, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Hands-Only CPR Training to be Offered at LA County Entertainment Venues

Officials aim to combat heart disease through  hands-only CPR training campaign

Los Angeles County residents and workers who attend entertainment events or visit public places will have the opportunity to participate in live CPR training as part of the newly launched “L.A. County Heart Heroes 2023 Campaign”. 

The campaign aims to train 500,000 county residents and workers in “hands-only CPR” by the end of the year. Various trainings will be held throughout the county at locations such as sporting events, entertainment venues, places of worship, campuses, work sites, malls, and other locations.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the Department of Public Health, announced the campaign earlier this week at the Hollywood/Wilshire Wellness Center. Ferrer explained that heart disease remains a leading cause of death and premature death in L.A. County and across the nation. According to the American Heart Association, approximately 90% of people who suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting will die. However, if victims of cardiac arrest are given CPR, their chances of survival double or even triple, particularly if CPR is provided immediately.

Ferrer emphasized that about 70% of cardiac arrests happen in the home. Therefore, knowing how to give CPR in an emergency means being prepared to save the lives of the people you love. Anthony Marrone, fire chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, expressed his excitement on behalf of the department to be part of this year’s campaign and promote the message of learning hands-only CPR. Marrone encouraged everyone to step up and be part of the team as a “heart hero,” explaining that while firefighters, lifeguards, and deputies cannot be everywhere all of the time, knowing how to provide hands-only CPR can help save a loved one’s life while emergency responders are on their way.

