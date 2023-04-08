April 8, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Historic Summitridge Estate in Beverly Hills Fetches $47.5 Million in Recent Sale

Photo: Anthony Barcelo

The 21,000 square feet mansion, completed in 2020 by real estate developer Troy Adams, offers lavish amenities and rich history.

A Los Angeles megamansion, known as the Summitridge Estate, has been sold for a staggering $47.5 million. The Beverly Hills property, spanning approximately 21,000 square feet and situated on a 1-acre parcel with breathtaking “jetliner views from downtown to the ocean,” was completed in 2020 by real estate developer and designer Troy Adams, according to listing records with Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency.

The deal closed on the last day of March, marking one of the most expensive transactions in the U.S. so far this year. The seller, Henry Winterstern, a financier and film producer whose credits include movies such as “Hard Kill” (2020) with Bruce Willis and “Wicker Park” (2004), purchased part of the property in 2012 for $2.9 million, as per public records. The land previously had a ranch house on it, which was once owned by musician Artie Shaw, who bought it around 1939, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The mansion also has a rich history, with actress Lana Turner living at the home with Shaw in 1940 during their brief marriage. Shaw’s popular work, “Summit Ridge Drive,” was written and rehearsed at the house, as detailed in the book “Artie Shaw, King of the Clarinet: His Life and Times” by Tom Nolan.

Winterstern later purchased an additional lot and demolished the existing ranch house to rebuild the Summitridge Estate, as revealed by Rappaport to The Wall Street Journal. However, the buyer of the property has not been disclosed, and records of the transaction are not yet available to the public, according to Mansion Global.

The Summitridge Estate offers luxurious features and amenities, including a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom layout with “every conceivable amenity,” as stated in the listing. The mansion boasts classic California design elements, such as a two-story living room with disappearing walls that lead to multiple decks and patios, a resort-like primary bedroom suite, a wet bar with rotating shelves for top-shelf spirits, and a walk-in closet with embedded pop-up watch storage in a center island.

Other notable features of the mansion include a cigar lounge with a custom-built humidor, a game room, a wine cellar, a gym, a spa, a glass elevator, and a home theater. Additionally, the property includes a full guest house and a car museum. The outdoor space is equally impressive, with a sculpture garden, a zero-edge infinity pool, a roof deck with a bar and dining area, and a private motor court.

With its contemporary design, rich history, and luxurious amenities, the Summitridge Estate in Los Angeles has fetched a significant price tag of $47.5 million, making it one of the most notable real estate transactions of the year in the U.S.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Westchester’s Shuttered Fire Station 5 May Be Redeveloped Into Affordable Housing

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Councilmember Traci Park’s motion calls for review of potential redevelopment of Fire Station 5 for housing Westchester’s shuttered Fire Station...

Rendering: Halco Management.
News, Real Estate

Halco Management’s Six-Story Building with Affordable Housing Underway in West Los Angeles

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Transit Oriented Communities incentives enable larger structure for 10642 Santa Monica project A new multifamily housing development is underway just...
News

Homicide Investigation in Culver City Leads to Multiple Arrests

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Culver City Police make progress in identifying suspects in fatal shooting; charges filed On March 30, Culver City Police officers...
News

Proposal to Address Jail Overcrowding in Los Angeles County Delayed Amidst Opposition

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Solis-Horvath motion includes proposals for electronic monitoring, zero-bail system, and legislative changes to address overcrowded jails By Sam Catanzaro A...
News

Column: New Cars All Electric by 2035? Maybe Not

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

By Tom Elias California government bureaucrats call it the “Advanced Clean Car II Rule,” last August’s update to the state’s...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Frank Sinatra’s Favorite Italian Restaurant, La Dolce Vita, Reopens in Beverly Hills

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Beverly Hills bar and red-sauce joint counts multiple U.S. presidents and celebrities as former patrons By Dolores Quintana The traditional...

Photo: Facebook (NonStop Sushi & Sake Bar)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Joint Opens in Marina Del Rey

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Santa Monica’s popular all-you-can-eat sushi joint expands Marina del Rey will now have its own all-you-can-eat sushi bar as reported...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Spring Dine LA to Showcase New Restaurants and Classic Favorite

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Spring event returns April 28 to May 12 showcasing a diverse range of cuisines from 55 neighborhoods Los Angeles Tourism...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Police in Beverly Hills Catch Suspect Linked to Multiple Grease Thefts

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Alfredo Jose Padilla arrested last Friday in connection to string of thefts A suspect wanted in connection with a string...
Education, News, Sports, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School’s Ibrahim Golfing Family Featured in New NBC Film

April 5, 2023

Read more
April 5, 2023

Ibrahim siblings’ success on the golf course captured in short film feature “Home Course Advantage” Rashid Ibrahim’s journey to the...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction Moves to New Location in Playa Vista to Celebrate 44th Year

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Charles Gaines Honored as Signature Artist at this year’s event to take place April 18 to May 19 Venice Family...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Upbeat Beat

Increasing Park Acreage Could Add Over 150,000 Years to Life Expectancy in LA County

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Researchers propose blueprint for targeted green strategies that could increase longevity and reduce health disparities among Black and Latino residents...
News

CCUSD Mourns the Passing of Former ﻿Board Member Julie Lugo Cerra

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District The CCUSD Family is mourning the loss of former CCUSD Board of...
News

Los Angeles’ Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program Comes to an End After Distributing $38.4 Million

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

LA County Board of Supervisors set for vote to expand program to foster youth By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles’ year-long...
News

LAFD Make Quick Work Putting out Mar Vista Apartment Fire

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

No injuries in Saturday morning fire Firefighters quickly extinguished a structure fire in a three-story apartment building in Mar Vista...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR