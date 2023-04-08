Historic Summitridge Estate in Beverly Hills Fetches $47.5 Million in Recent Sale

The 21,000 square feet mansion, completed in 2020 by real estate developer Troy Adams, offers lavish amenities and rich history.

A Los Angeles megamansion, known as the Summitridge Estate, has been sold for a staggering $47.5 million. The Beverly Hills property, spanning approximately 21,000 square feet and situated on a 1-acre parcel with breathtaking “jetliner views from downtown to the ocean,” was completed in 2020 by real estate developer and designer Troy Adams, according to listing records with Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency.

The deal closed on the last day of March, marking one of the most expensive transactions in the U.S. so far this year. The seller, Henry Winterstern, a financier and film producer whose credits include movies such as “Hard Kill” (2020) with Bruce Willis and “Wicker Park” (2004), purchased part of the property in 2012 for $2.9 million, as per public records. The land previously had a ranch house on it, which was once owned by musician Artie Shaw, who bought it around 1939, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The mansion also has a rich history, with actress Lana Turner living at the home with Shaw in 1940 during their brief marriage. Shaw’s popular work, “Summit Ridge Drive,” was written and rehearsed at the house, as detailed in the book “Artie Shaw, King of the Clarinet: His Life and Times” by Tom Nolan.

Winterstern later purchased an additional lot and demolished the existing ranch house to rebuild the Summitridge Estate, as revealed by Rappaport to The Wall Street Journal. However, the buyer of the property has not been disclosed, and records of the transaction are not yet available to the public, according to Mansion Global.

The Summitridge Estate offers luxurious features and amenities, including a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom layout with “every conceivable amenity,” as stated in the listing. The mansion boasts classic California design elements, such as a two-story living room with disappearing walls that lead to multiple decks and patios, a resort-like primary bedroom suite, a wet bar with rotating shelves for top-shelf spirits, and a walk-in closet with embedded pop-up watch storage in a center island.

Other notable features of the mansion include a cigar lounge with a custom-built humidor, a game room, a wine cellar, a gym, a spa, a glass elevator, and a home theater. Additionally, the property includes a full guest house and a car museum. The outdoor space is equally impressive, with a sculpture garden, a zero-edge infinity pool, a roof deck with a bar and dining area, and a private motor court.

With its contemporary design, rich history, and luxurious amenities, the Summitridge Estate in Los Angeles has fetched a significant price tag of $47.5 million, making it one of the most notable real estate transactions of the year in the U.S.