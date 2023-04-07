April 8, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westchester’s Shuttered Fire Station 5 May Be Redeveloped Into Affordable Housing

Councilmember Traci Park’s motion calls for review of potential redevelopment of Fire Station 5 for housing

Westchester’s shuttered Fire Station 5 located at 6621 W. Manchester Avenue could potentially be redeveloped into affordable housing, as per a recent motion introduced by 11th District Councilmember Traci Park. 

The fire station ceased operations in 2006 and has remained vacant since then. Councilmember Park’s motion states that the  property could be eligible for redevelopment under the City’s Asset Evaluation Framework, which identifies sites for “higher and better uses.” 

The motion suggests that the former fire station could be suitable for housing options such as seniors, families, veterans, or general workforce members. 

The motion has been referred to the Council’s Housing and Homelessness Committee for further consideration, and it calls for multiple departments, including the City Administrative Officer, Chief Legislation Analyst, Housing Department, General Services Department, and Planning Department, to conduct a review of the 6621 Manchester Avenue site and issue a report back.

