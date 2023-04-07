April 7, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Homicide Investigation in Culver City Leads to Multiple Arrests

Culver City Police make progress in identifying suspects in fatal shooting; charges filed

On March 30, Culver City Police officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 5900 block of Washington Boulevard in Culver City at 10:42 pm. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Culver City Detectives launched an investigation into the incident, gathering crucial evidence and identifying several suspects believed to be involved in the crime. On the evening of March 31, multiple arrests were made in connection with the murder.

On Tuesday, April 4th, the case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, and the suspects were charged with Murder, Robbery, Possession of a firearm, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. As of now, all three suspects remain in custody.

The Culver City Police Department continues to actively pursue leads, collect evidence, and conduct interviews as the investigation remains ongoing. They urge anyone with information related to the crime to contact Detective Witter at (310) 253-6310, emphasizing their commitment to bringing the assailants to justice.

In a statement, the Culver City Police Department expressed solidarity with the victims of violent crime and reiterated their dedication to ensuring the swift apprehension of suspects to provide peace to the victims and their families.

in News
Related Posts
News

Proposal to Address Jail Overcrowding in Los Angeles County Delayed Amidst Opposition

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Solis-Horvath motion includes proposals for electronic monitoring, zero-bail system, and legislative changes to address overcrowded jails By Sam Catanzaro A...
News

Column: New Cars All Electric by 2035? Maybe Not

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

By Tom Elias California government bureaucrats call it the “Advanced Clean Car II Rule,” last August’s update to the state’s...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Frank Sinatra’s Favorite Italian Restaurant, La Dolce Vita, Reopens in Beverly Hills

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Beverly Hills bar and red-sauce joint counts multiple U.S. presidents and celebrities as former patrons By Dolores Quintana The traditional...

Photo: Facebook (NonStop Sushi & Sake Bar)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Joint Opens in Marina Del Rey

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Santa Monica’s popular all-you-can-eat sushi joint expands Marina del Rey will now have its own all-you-can-eat sushi bar as reported...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Spring Dine LA to Showcase New Restaurants and Classic Favorite

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Spring event returns April 28 to May 12 showcasing a diverse range of cuisines from 55 neighborhoods Los Angeles Tourism...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Police in Beverly Hills Catch Suspect Linked to Multiple Grease Thefts

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Alfredo Jose Padilla arrested last Friday in connection to string of thefts A suspect wanted in connection with a string...
Education, News, Sports, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School’s Ibrahim Golfing Family Featured in New NBC Film

April 5, 2023

Read more
April 5, 2023

Ibrahim siblings’ success on the golf course captured in short film feature “Home Course Advantage” Rashid Ibrahim’s journey to the...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction Moves to New Location in Playa Vista to Celebrate 44th Year

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Charles Gaines Honored as Signature Artist at this year’s event to take place April 18 to May 19 Venice Family...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Upbeat Beat

Increasing Park Acreage Could Add Over 150,000 Years to Life Expectancy in LA County

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Researchers propose blueprint for targeted green strategies that could increase longevity and reduce health disparities among Black and Latino residents...
News

CCUSD Mourns the Passing of Former ﻿Board Member Julie Lugo Cerra

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District The CCUSD Family is mourning the loss of former CCUSD Board of...
News

Los Angeles’ Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program Comes to an End After Distributing $38.4 Million

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

LA County Board of Supervisors set for vote to expand program to foster youth By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles’ year-long...
News

LAFD Make Quick Work Putting out Mar Vista Apartment Fire

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

No injuries in Saturday morning fire Firefighters quickly extinguished a structure fire in a three-story apartment building in Mar Vista...

Photo: Hines
News, Real Estate

Hines Begins Leasing at The Residences at West Edge in West Los Angeles

April 2, 2023

Read more
April 2, 2023

Global real estate investment firm Hines launches luxury living, retail and office space in West Los Angeles with The Residences...
News, Real Estate

Former Howard Hughes Center Sells for $80 million

April 2, 2023

Read more
April 2, 2023

TTM Real Estate Capital buys HHLA for $80 million By Dolores Quintana HHLA, formerly known as The Promenade at Howard...
News, Real Estate

Del Amo Completes Adaptive Reuse of Culver City Office

April 1, 2023

Read more
April 1, 2023

The three-story, 25,000-square-foot Redcar Ltd. property is located in the Hayden Tract neighborhood Southern California-based construction company, Del Amo Construction,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR