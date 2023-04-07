Homicide Investigation in Culver City Leads to Multiple Arrests

Culver City Police make progress in identifying suspects in fatal shooting; charges filed

On March 30, Culver City Police officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 5900 block of Washington Boulevard in Culver City at 10:42 pm. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Culver City Detectives launched an investigation into the incident, gathering crucial evidence and identifying several suspects believed to be involved in the crime. On the evening of March 31, multiple arrests were made in connection with the murder.

On Tuesday, April 4th, the case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, and the suspects were charged with Murder, Robbery, Possession of a firearm, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. As of now, all three suspects remain in custody.

The Culver City Police Department continues to actively pursue leads, collect evidence, and conduct interviews as the investigation remains ongoing. They urge anyone with information related to the crime to contact Detective Witter at (310) 253-6310, emphasizing their commitment to bringing the assailants to justice.

In a statement, the Culver City Police Department expressed solidarity with the victims of violent crime and reiterated their dedication to ensuring the swift apprehension of suspects to provide peace to the victims and their families.