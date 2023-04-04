April 5, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction Moves to New Location in Playa Vista to Celebrate 44th Year

Charles Gaines Honored as Signature Artist at this year’s event to take place April 18 to May 19

Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction, the renowned annual event that showcases and auctions off hundreds of donated artworks to support a nonprofit community health center, will be held at a new location this year. The event, which is celebrating its 44th year, will be hosted at the 7,000-square-foot gallery space at RUNWAY Playa Vista in California from April 18 to May 19. The exhibition will feature works from established, mid-career and emerging artists and will be free and open to the public.

Proceeds from the art sales will support Venice Family Clinic’s innovative approach to providing comprehensive healthcare services to over 45,000 people across the Santa Monica Mountains through the South Bay. The online auction will begin on April 18 and close on May 4, and members of the public can view and bid on the works at Artsy.net/veniceartwalk.

“Our new location provides an opportunity to engage new and existing Venice Family Clinic supporters in the vibrant and growing Playa Vista community, located at the intersection of our historic Westside sites and our recently merged clinics in the South Bay,” said John Geresi, Chair of the auction Curatorial Committee and former Venice Family Clinic Board Chair. “This is the Clinic’s most visible fundraiser and the support it generates is vital to maintaining the Clinic’s leadership position in providing comprehensive care to people in need, regardless of their income, their access to insurance or their immigration status.”

This year, Charles Gaines will be honored as the event’s Signature Artist for his contributions as an educator, philanthropist-activist and pivotal figure in the history of conceptual art. Gaines, who recently retired from the California Institute of the Arts after serving on the faculty for over 30 years, established a fellowship to provide critical scholarship support for Black students in the Master of Fine Arts program.

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Upbeat Beat

Increasing Park Acreage Could Add Over 150,000 Years to Life Expectancy in LA County

April 4, 2023

April 4, 2023

Researchers propose blueprint for targeted green strategies that could increase longevity and reduce health disparities among Black and Latino residents...
News

CCUSD Mourns the Passing of Former ﻿Board Member Julie Lugo Cerra

April 4, 2023

April 4, 2023

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District The CCUSD Family is mourning the loss of former CCUSD Board of...
News

Los Angeles’ Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program Comes to an End After Distributing $38.4 Million

April 3, 2023

April 3, 2023

LA County Board of Supervisors set for vote to expand program to foster youth By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles’ year-long...
News

LAFD Make Quick Work Putting out Mar Vista Apartment Fire

April 3, 2023

April 3, 2023

No injuries in Saturday morning fire Firefighters quickly extinguished a structure fire in a three-story apartment building in Mar Vista...

Photo: Hines
News, Real Estate

Hines Begins Leasing at The Residences at West Edge in West Los Angeles

April 2, 2023

April 2, 2023

Global real estate investment firm Hines launches luxury living, retail and office space in West Los Angeles with The Residences...
News, Real Estate

Former Howard Hughes Center Sells for $80 million

April 2, 2023

April 2, 2023

TTM Real Estate Capital buys HHLA for $80 million By Dolores Quintana HHLA, formerly known as The Promenade at Howard...
News, Real Estate

Del Amo Completes Adaptive Reuse of Culver City Office

April 1, 2023

April 1, 2023

The three-story, 25,000-square-foot Redcar Ltd. property is located in the Hayden Tract neighborhood Southern California-based construction company, Del Amo Construction,...

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor. Photo: The Ocean Cleanup
News

Innovative Trash Interceptor System Withstands Damage During Southern California Storms

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

Dutch nonprofit the Ocean Cleanup’s Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 catches thousands of pounds of garbage during recent storms that...

Jonathan Hatami. Photo: Facebook (@JonathanHatami).
News

Child Abuse Prosecutor Jonathan Hatami Challenges Incumbent Gascón for LA District Attorney Position

March 30, 2023

March 30, 2023

Hatami, a prosecutor in the Complex Child Abuse Unit at the Hall of Justice in downtown LA, has been vocal...
News

Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Blaze at Baldwin Hills Apartment Building

March 30, 2023

March 30, 2023

Los Angeles Fire Department responds to three-story structure fire Monday A structure fire broke out on March 28th, 2023, at...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kroger-Albertsons Mega-Merger Sparks Concerns About Competition and Jobs

March 30, 2023

March 30, 2023

Critics say the proposed merger, which is currently under review by the FTC, would create a monopoly in many areas...

Photo: Facebook (n/naka)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Restaurants, Including Palms Eatery, in Contention for James Beard Foundation Awards

March 29, 2023

March 29, 2023

Niki Nakayama’s n/naka only Westside’s restaurant among the finalists Los Angeles restaurants – including an acclaimed eatery in Palms –...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Readers Overwhelmingly Support Outdoor Dining Survey Shows

March 29, 2023

March 29, 2023

Survey results reveal positive feedback for outdoor dining setups amid municipal ordinance changes Last week we asked readers for their...

Photo: Instagram (@ilebistro).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Nigerian Chef Tolu “Eros” Erogbogbo Brings Ilé Bistro to Culver City

March 29, 2023

March 29, 2023

Chef Tolu “Eros” Erogbogbo brings his popular underground Nigerian pop-up to Citizen Public Market in Culver City with a new...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sage Plant Based Bistro & Brewery Closes Culver City Location After 10 Years

March 29, 2023

March 29, 2023

Rising costs and government restrictions prompt shift to pickup and to-go model By Dolores Quintana Sage Plant-Based Bistro & Brewery...

