March 31, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Innovative Trash Interceptor System Withstands Damage During Southern California Storms

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor. Photo: The Ocean Cleanup

Dutch nonprofit the Ocean Cleanup’s Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 catches thousands of pounds of garbage during recent storms that have battered Southern California

Despite being damaged by consecutive atmospheric rivers in January, the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 has continued to perform impressively during its first year of operation. The innovative program, designed by the Ocean Cleanup and Los Angeles County, has collected over 60 tons of trash, preventing it from flowing out to the Pacific.

During the storms, the rough waters damaged one of the barrier system’s two nets, allowing trash to flow out to the Pacific. Crews were able to connect a temporary floating barrier in late January to guide garbage into the collector. The system, designed by Dutch nonprofit the Ocean Cleanup and Los Angeles County, was the first of its kind in the U.S.

Since its installation in October, the solar-powered interceptor has collected more than 60 tons of trash, preventing it from flowing out to Santa Monica Bay. Despite damage to an older boom system upstream, the interceptor has continued to catch thousands of pounds of garbage during recent storms that have battered Southern California.

After a temporary fix was made to the interceptor in February, it operated smoothly, catching all the debris that had accumulated upstream when a trash-collecting boom failed in March.

According to Kerjon Lee, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Public Works Department, the interceptor has performed impressively in its first year of operation. “We’re so pleased with its progress over the first year,” Lee told the LA Times. 

The Ocean Cleanup project aims to remove 90% of all floating plastic in the world’s oceans by 2040. Its machines have been deployed in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and in rivers to prevent trash from entering the oceans.

The Ballona Creek Receptor is an innovative program launched by The Ocean Cleanup to tackle plastic pollution at the source in Los Angeles. The program involves the installation of a custom-designed trash interceptor that captures plastic waste and other debris before it reaches the Pacific Ocean. The interceptor works by using a combination of floating barriers, conveyor belts, and bins to collect and sort the plastic waste. This waste is then transported to a recycling facility for proper disposal. The Ballona Creek Receptor is a key part of The Ocean Cleanup’s overall strategy to reduce plastic pollution in the ocean, and it serves as a model for similar initiatives in other cities around the world. Through their efforts, The Ocean Cleanup is raising awareness about the devastating impact of plastic pollution and inspiring individuals, communities, and governments to take action to protect our oceans and the planet.

Despite the continued threat of tempestuous weather, the Ballona Creek trash collector’s first storm season is ongoing, but the interceptor appears ready to face the challenge.

in News
Related Posts
Jonathan Hatami. Photo: Facebook (@JonathanHatami).
News

Child Abuse Prosecutor Jonathan Hatami Challenges Incumbent Gascón for LA District Attorney Position

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Hatami, a prosecutor in the Complex Child Abuse Unit at the Hall of Justice in downtown LA, has been vocal...
News

Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Blaze at Baldwin Hills Apartment Building

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Los Angeles Fire Department responds to three-story structure fire Monday A structure fire broke out on March 28th, 2023, at...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kroger-Albertsons Mega-Merger Sparks Concerns About Competition and Jobs

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Critics say the proposed merger, which is currently under review by the FTC, would create a monopoly in many areas...

Photo: Facebook (n/naka)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Restaurants, Including Palms Eatery, in Contention for James Beard Foundation Awards

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Niki Nakayama’s n/naka only Westside’s restaurant among the finalists Los Angeles restaurants – including an acclaimed eatery in Palms –...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Readers Overwhelmingly Support Outdoor Dining Survey Shows

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Survey results reveal positive feedback for outdoor dining setups amid municipal ordinance changes Last week we asked readers for their...

Photo: Instagram (@ilebistro).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Nigerian Chef Tolu “Eros” Erogbogbo Brings Ilé Bistro to Culver City

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Chef Tolu “Eros” Erogbogbo brings his popular underground Nigerian pop-up to Citizen Public Market in Culver City with a new...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sage Plant Based Bistro & Brewery Closes Culver City Location After 10 Years

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Rising costs and government restrictions prompt shift to pickup and to-go model By Dolores Quintana Sage Plant-Based Bistro & Brewery...
News, Upbeat Beat

Local Teens Get Hands-On Medical Training at Cedars-Sinai’s Women’s Guild Simulation Center

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Students gain hands-on experience with virtual reality tools, CPR training, and surgical equipment at Cedars-Sinai’s Women’s Guild Simulation Center For...

Photo: CCUSD.
News, Upbeat Beat

CCHS Robotics Team Wins LA Regional, ﻿Seeks Funds on Way to World Championship

March 28, 2023

Read more
March 28, 2023

Team will be headed to an international championship tournament in Houston where their 125-pound inventions will compete for robotics glory...
News, Upbeat Beat

Elaine Gerety Warner Appointed as Culver City’s New Economic Development Director

March 28, 2023

Read more
March 28, 2023

Warner to lead economic recovery and business development efforts for Culver City The City of Culver City has recently announced...
News

Culver City Council Votes to Reopen Main Street on Weekends

March 28, 2023

Read more
March 28, 2023

Council members split over concerns for local businesses and environmental impact During a recent City Council meeting on March 13th,...

Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank)
News

Westside Food Bank Struggles to Meet Increased Demand as CalFresh Benefits Expire

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Local food banks urge community support as Southern Californians face heightened food insecurity Local food banks in Southern California are...
News, Real Estate

Valuations for Office Buildings in L.A. Drop 39%

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Transfer tax and low interest rates contributing to decline in L.A. office sales By Dolores Quintana In the city of...
News, Real Estate

Erewhon Joins Tenants in Fully Leased $150M Culver Steps Development

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

Amazon Studios and a ground-floor retail center, including the celebrity and influencer-favorite Erewhon, anchor the 122,000-square-foot complex By Dolores Quintana...
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Modern “Dingbat” Style Six-Unit Property in La Cienega Heights Receives Major Renovations

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

VF Developments, LLC, in a joint venture with a private investor, repositioned and added capital improvements to bring back its...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR