Sage Plant Based Bistro & Brewery Closes Culver City Location After 10 Years

Rising costs and government restrictions prompt shift to pickup and to-go model

By Dolores Quintana

Sage Plant-Based Bistro & Brewery in Culver City is now temporarily closed as reported by VegOut Mag. After ten years, the vegan eatery has stopped operations at the Sepulveda Boulevard location but plans on reopening as a grab-and-go store at Culver City Cuisine. The restaurant’s locations in Agoura Hills, Echo Park and Pasadena are still open.

Chef Mollie’s note on the website talks about her gratitude for the supporters of the restaurant and “all the amazing people they met along the way.” and the sense of community that “warms their hearts.” She cited problems with staying afloat in the last few years since plant-based food is no longer a niche market and that the local government has made it “nearly impossible for small businesses to stay afloat.” Chef Mollie notes that there are no plans to close any of the other Sage bistros.

The website has a short FAQ regarding some questions, including the question of whether or not customers can still redeem their rewards on the Sage app, which was a resounding yes.