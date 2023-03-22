Culver City Middle School Student Finishes Second ﻿in Statewide Songwriting Contest

Eighth-grader Alaya (Lay J) Johnson recently finished second in the statewide Music Notes student songwriting contest.

Culver City Middle School eighth-grader Alaya (Lay J) Johnson recently finished second in the statewide Music Notes student songwriting contest.

In November, Alaya was one of the CCMS students who attended the Los Angeles County Office of Education’s Youth Advocacy Conference. At the conference, Alaya attended a songwriting session hosted by Music Notes. During the session, students were taught how to write a song.

“Alaya, congratulations on your recognition and for creating and amplifying an engaging and positive message!” the Culver City Unified School District said in a newsletter congratulating Alaya.

Following the conference, Music Notes hosted a song writing competition. All songs submitted were required to have an anti-vaping/anti-tobacco message. Alaya’s song was titled “They Lie” and placed second in the statewide song writing contest! The founder of Music Notes (Jimmy Pascascio) visited CCMS on Monday and presented Alaya with her award.

Listen to her original song by clicking here.

Overall winners were selected using a combination of online votes and Music Notes Review Committee votes. Each submission received an overall score; 50% of the score was based on votes from the public and 50% of the score was based on votes from the Music Notes review committee.