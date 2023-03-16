Erewhon Opening in Culver City as Part 10-Store Expansion

14,000 square foot space planned for trendy grocery store at 9300 Culver Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

The good news for fans of the grocery store chain Erewhon is that another Westside location will be landing in Culver City on March 22, 2023, at the Culver Steps shopping center complex as reported by The Los Angeles Business Journal. Located at 9300 Culver Boulevard, the space will have 14,000 square feet of natural food goodness for you to peruse and shop. The store will have such customary amenities as the complimentary valet service in the parking lot, an elevator, and the cold case and hot case options that you find at other Erewhon locations so you can grab a bite.

Erewhon is an incredibly popular natural food chain and restaurant that doesn’t have as many locations as rival Whole Foods. They are much more selective about the locations that they choose.

The grocery store group felt that Culver City was a good choice for this newest location because of the streaming studios that have opened in the city in the last five years and those traditional studios that have been there for decades.

According to Erewhon Chief Development Officer Yuval Chiprut, quoted by the Los Angeles Business Journal, “There’s a tremendous amount of studio spaces that have opened there. It’s the home of Sony Studios. It’s the home now of Culver City Studios, and Apple has a huge campus in Culver City. We also believe that the residents are our customers, so we wanted to open up in this geographical area as well.”